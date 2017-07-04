Beyonce’s Baby ‘Push Party’ Revealed: La La Anthony Spills Details About Queen Bey’s Secret Pre-Natal Bash

Beyonce and Jay-Z had a super exclusive “push party” May 20, before the birth of their twins. Other than the black-and-white photos that Beyonce posted on her Instagram before, fans know very little about this soiree. Beyonce and Jay-Z are known to be very secretive when it comes to their private life.

But the couple’s longtime friend La La Anthony has finally revealed details from Beyonce’s push party where she was among the lucky guests. Speaking with Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live last Sunday, La La revealed that Beyonce’s pre-baby celebration was over-the-top “amazing.”

“The most amazing food I remember. It was like a backyard barbecue.”

A push party is just another term for a baby shower. But while the baby shower can be more conservative, a push party can go as wild as the expecting couple wants it to be. Traditionally, only the girlfriends of the mom-to-be are invited to a baby shower. In a push party, even the dad’s friends can join the fun.

La La Anthony was grilled by Andy Cohen in a round of speed questions the Watch What Happens Live host entitled “Spill the Push Par-TEA.” While it was obvious that the 38-year-old actress did not want to reveal too much information regarding Beyonce’s push party, she also gamely answered some of the questions.

She confirmed that Beyonce’s old friends and Destiny’s Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland were there. Also present was, of course, Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles, who La La described as very “turned up.” But when the name of Kim Kardashian was brought up, La La Anthony said she didn’t know why the reality star was not invited.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

“Does Blue [Ivy] seem pi**ed that she’s getting siblings?” Andy Cohen asked. La La laughed and answered, “Not at all.”

“She’s very excited.”

The Power actress also hinted that the exclusive party was very fun–so fun that some guests may have even gotten drunk! Beyond these details, though, La La Anthony chose not to spill any more stories from Beyonce’s push party.

“‘She’s not going to F up her friendship with the Queen B at the end of the interview,” Andy Cohen jokingly commented after the segment.

La La and Beyonce’s friendship goes way back when both of them were still single ladies. La La was an MTV VJ in the early 2000s when Beyonce was still an up and coming superstar.

Meanwhile, Beyonce and Jay-Z have yet to officially announce the birth of their twins. Reports suggest that Beyonce gave birth to a boy and a girl around mid-June. It is also rumored that the power couple named their twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]