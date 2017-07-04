A Chinese Company Beats Apple To The iPhone 8’s Key Feature

Samsung could not do it, and Apple is yet to reveal it. But a Chinese company has already shown off a working handset with an under-display fingerprint scanner. Just a few days ago, Vivo showcased the feature with a smartphone based on the company’s Xplay6 and using the latest technology by Qualcomm.

According to Engadget, Qualcomm’s new ultrasonic fingerprint solution allows smartphone manufacturers to embed the scanner in OLED displays. Scanning will work even under the water, which is a step up from today’s sensors.

How The Vivo Fingerprint Sensor Works

Although the smartphone that Vivo used has a physical home button, the sensor is placed on the screen. There is a fingerprint icon where users have to place their registered finger, and as expected, it unlocks the phone.

It’s still in early stages, so it’s still slower than what we have today. According to the report, the process takes about one second longer. If you’re used to the iPhone’s fast recognition that allows you to enter the home screen immediately, you might find the new tech annoying. Still, this is simply a peek at what we can expect from now onwards.

Vivo Getting Closer To Perfection

Apart from an under-display fingerprint scanner not being a new idea, it should also be noted that Xiaomi had already installed an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in the Mi 5s. However, Vivo simply perfected the art.

The technology, which can work through OLED screens, glass, and even aluminum, can be spread to work on the entire screen. But Vivo might instead put the fingerprint sensor on the bottom half of the screen. That’s more real estate to work on, so that’s definitely a welcome upgrade.

Physical Home Button Is Near Extinction

Mashable reports that the under-display feature came at a time when every other mobile manufacturer was competing in terms of screen size. Ultra-wide screens were the becoming the norm and unfortunately, these huge screen phones cannot have a physical home button. This also means that the fingerprint scanner cannot be placed at the front.

Putting the fingerprint sensor at the back is a temporary solution. Although it has worked okay before, mobile companies now have to step up to provide sleeker options.

[Featured Image by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images]