The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE: Extreme ‘650 Usable Horsepower And Wicked Track Capacity’

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE features a 650 horsepower engine. More importantly, none of that torque goes to waste due to the efficient aerodynamics, and advanced technology incorporated.

Faster than all previous models, The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE comes equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine supercharged to pump 650 horsepower. The 6.2 liter V8 is no small engine. That is equal to about 378.35 cubic inches for those who want to compare it to a classic Chevrolet Camaro.

Chevrolet has been making Camaro since 1966 but the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is the fastest Camaro in history says Jon Wong, who has 10 years experience track testing cars. Jon, who drove this new breed of Camaro, wrote on Road Show there has never been anything like it.

“On a new track with many blind corners and four stories’ worth of elevation change, I settled comfortably into the 650-horsepower brute in short order and had a ball bombing around the great 3.0-mile track. It’s unlike the other American sports car with north of 600 horsepower that comes to mind, the Dodge Viper, which seems like it wants to kill you out on track.”

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is built for speed and overall performance, and it excels according to Jon Wong who writes for Road Show. Part of the secret of this Chevrolet Camaro’s efficient use of power is in the rear wing, which amounts to a highly sophisticated aerodynamic spoiler. The carbon fiber wing provides 300 pounds of downforce to the rear wheels at a speed of 150 miles per hour. That increases traction, helping keep this pony’s feet firmly on the ground.

The Camaro ZL1 1LE feels more secure according to Jon Wong who wrote in Road Show, that this is a Chevrolet a driver can “lean on.”

“After three short sessions, my most surprising takeaway about the ZL1 1LE is how non-threatening the car feels to lean on… At high speed, the ZL1 1LE is comfortable and drama free.”

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE suspension features solidly mounted struts, cradles, and stiffer springs. The breaks feature six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear Brembos. Jon says the brakes stayed strong throughout his test drive. So how does the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE handle?

“Turn-in is sharp, and body roll is minimal, which is saying something for a 3,800-pound vehicle. Mid-corner grip is plentiful, without much understeer to speak of, even in the really tight complexes where I expect the car to plow forward.”

Just because the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is a performance car doesn’t mean it doesn’t have all the comforts. The front seats are heated and cooled to comfort. There is also a heated steering wheel, a Bose audio system with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay capabilities. There is also a MyLink infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen.

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE doesn’t come cheap. This high-performance Chevrolet has a base price of $71,295. Compare that to a standard Chevrolet Camaro with a base price of $25,905, and there is a sense of just how much all that technology costs.

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE costs $10,000 more than the 2017 Camaro ZL1 which has an MSRP starting at $61,140, according to the Chevrolet website. According to Jon though the price of the ZL1 1LE might be worth it.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will get an estimated 14 miles per gallon in the city and 20 on the highway, so no, this Chevrolet isn’t energy-efficient, but the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE is still quite a ride according to Jon Wong of Road Show.

“However, for most extreme Chevy Camaro yet built, with 650 usable horsepower and wicked track capabilities, the ZL1 1LE’s price of admission doesn’t seem too far-fetched.”

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is a performance car with extreme capabilities.

[Featured Image by Chevrolet Press Room | Cropped and Resized | CC BY 3.0 US]