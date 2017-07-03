The Plot Of The ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’ Sequel Revealed

Fans of the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, set in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter universe, have been patiently waiting for the plot’s reveal — and now the wait is over.

Although the film won’t be released until November of 2018, Warner Bros. has shared some of the major plot points with the fans of the franchise.

The film starts off a few months after the original film finishes, in the year 1927, after Johnny Depp’s Grindelwald escapes prison and begins recruiting young wizards for Dark Magic.

The synopsis reads, “The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore. But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander.”

Most of the central action of the film will take place in Paris instead of London or New York.

Jude Law will make his debut as a young version of Albus Dumbledore, the character who later becomes the headmaster of Hogwarts where the famous Harry Potter later attends.

The Independent states that there will be several Easter eggs in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them for those who are fans of the Harry Potter series.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel will mainly focus on the young Dumbledore as he tries to stop Grindelwald from creating new followers to Dark Magic. Warner Bros. hints that it might explore Dumbledore’s homosexuality, as it describes Grindelwald as Dumbledore’s one-time crush.

Although J.K. Rowling has stated previously that Dumbledore is homosexual, his personal relationships have not been explored in a film or book. Rowling did state in 2007 that he had fallen in love with Grindelwald, though the full nature of the relationship has never been explored.

Eddie Redmayne fans will be relieved to know that he still plays a major role in the film, with Dumbledore recruiting Scamander to help him defeat Grindelwald. Also reprising their roles will be Katherine Waterston as Tina, Alison Sudol as Queenie, and Dan Fogler as the muggle with a dream of his own bakery whom Queenie fell in love with during the first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film.

Credence Barebone, the moody teenager with powers he can’t quite control, will also return to the franchise, played by Ezra Miller, who will reprise his role from the original film. Zoe Kravitz, who perhaps was once Scamander’s girlfriend, will also be making her debut in the film. Fans of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will know that she briefly made an appearance in the first film in the form of a photo.

The project is still currently unnamed, but some of the plot details have been released just in time for the film to begin production.

