Britney Spears Reportedly Mobbed In Jerusalem By Fans Who Want Piece Of Her: Did She Cancel On Prime Minister?

Britney Spears just had an “Oops, I did it again” moment when it comes to her popularity with fans. Spears’ arrival in Israel, which marks her first visit to the country, has turned into demonstrations of just how much her followers want a piece of her, with the pop princess reportedly getting mobbed in Jerusalem. And there are even some reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among those fans, although the rumors conflicted when it came to whether Britney took the unusual step of canceling on him.

Variety described Britney’s arrival in Israel as resulting in “quite the commotion.” On Sunday, when Spears decided to take a tour of the holy sites in Jerusalem, it turned into what some Israeli news outlets categorized as a “mob scene.”

Because of her popularity, Britney travels with a significant security team. However, that force encountered problems during her travels because the Western Wall primarily is accessible by foot. Consequently, Spears and her entourage had to battle their way through a mob that included fans, observers, and media members.

In addition to visiting the holy sites and performing during a July 3 concert, Spears is scheduled to pay a visit to pediatric cancer patients. The visit with the young cancer patients takes place before her concert on Monday night, when she is set to take the stage for a performance at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park. That outdoor venue recently hosted headliners Justin Bieber and Aerosmith, with Radiohead scheduled to perform there on July 19.

There have been some conflicting reports concerning Britney possibly meeting with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. One report claimed that Spears canceled a planned visit, but other reports claimed that the meeting had not been confirmed.

Before Britney arrived in Israel, she was performing in Asia. It’s all part of her “Britney: Live in Concert” tour, and the “Piece of Me” singer turned to Twitter to share her enthusiasm for the weeks that she has spent traveling and performing for her fans.

I’ve had such an amazing time performing in Asia over these last few weeks!! One final stop in Tel Aviv on Monday!! pic.twitter.com/vd5QfjipMC — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) July 1, 2017

Spears may not have anticipated the mob scene that she reportedly faced, however, on this leg of her tour. The Jewish Telegraphic Agency was among the media outlets who told readers that Britney was “mobbed” at the Western Wall before her Tel Aviv concert.

During Spears’ first visit to Israel, she reportedly even faced having fans jump on her, according to the JTA‘s description of the scene.

“Excited fans mobbed Spears, including jumping on her, during her visit to the Jewish holy site in Jerusalem.”

The alleged cancellation of her supposedly scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly took place after Britney’s visit to the Wall. The meeting allegedly was set to take place Sunday evening and included pediatric cancer patients. Consequently, in the wake of the alleged cancellation, Britney reportedly planned to meet with the ill children before her concert.

Spears’ summer Asian tour, which includes the concert Monday night, is designed to publicize her album Glory. It marks her first tour outside of the United States since 2011. The pop princess made her debut in 1999, and since then, the now-35-year-old has sold more than 240 million albums, DVDs, and singles as a result of the fans who, to quote Britney’s song “Piece Of Me,” all feel that they “want a piece of” Britney.

Britney Spears Did NOT Cancel Dinner On Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Despite Reports https://t.co/hAFSFWp5JF — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) July 3, 2017

As for the confusion about whether or not Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among those who wanted a “piece” of Spears but found himself on her cancellation list, Gossip Cop offered a different version of the reports alleging that Britney canceled plans to dine with Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday.

A source told Gossip Cop that the discussions of a dinner date for Spears and Netanyahu were “never confirmed.” The insider also denied that the pop princess had canceled following the reported mob scene involving fans during her tour to the Western Wall. That meeting, which some reports claimed included pediatric cancer patients, had never been officially finalized, according to the source.

As for the pediatric cancer patients, the insider said that the sick children were invited on Monday to attend “her show and meet her before she performs” at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv.

[Featured Image by John Shearer/Invision/AP Images]