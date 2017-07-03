Jennifer Aniston Giggled Beside Justin Theroux Amid Brad’s Alleged Confession Of Love

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are still going strong despite reports of marriage problems. There were even rumors coming out that Brad Pitt was the reason why the two were having issues in their relationship. However, the 48-year-old actress and the 45-year-old actor showed no signs of problems in their marriage when they recently stepped out of a party.

According to the Daily Mail, Aniston was spotted clutching Theroux’s hand and even giggled as they walked past the photographers waiting outside the restaurant in West Hollywood. The Horrible Bosses star seemed to enjoy flaunting her handsome husband to the press. The two were reportedly joined by their famous friends, including Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman, during their night out.

Jennifer and Justin dated for a couple of years and have been married for almost two years, but it seems that the honeymoon stage isn’t over yet for them. Being away from each other for a couple of days probably made them miss each other more. Over a week ago, the former Friends star was spotted arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport on her own while her husband was seen riding his bike in New York City.

Their separate sighting sparked rumors that they are on the brink of getting a divorce, and this was allegedly caused by Brad Pitt’s confession of his love for his first wife. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the 53-year-old actor allegedly tried to make amends with Aniston and admitted to her that he felt guilty for all the pain that he had inflicted on her. She reportedly appreciated his honesty and eventually forgave him.

“He now believes that leaving Jennifer for Angie was the biggest mistake of his life,” an insider told In Touch. “As it stands, Brad is in love with his first wife again. And like his fans, friends and loved ones, he feels he never should have broken up with Jen 12 years ago. Jen will always be the love of Brad’s life.”

Now that Brad Pitt is free from Angelina Jolie, that doesn’t mean Jennifer Aniston will take him back, especially after what she had gone through. In an intimate interview with Marie Claire last year, the blonde beauty confessed that her love life has been shamed throughout her career, including her divorce from her first husband.

“My marital status has been shamed; my divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples have been shamed,” Aniston told the magazine. “It’s like, ‘Why are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart? Why are we listening to it?’ I just thought: I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.”

Jennifer also talked about her relationship with Justin and revealed the reason why he is the one for her. The actress claimed that she felt adored when she’s with her husband.

“There’s no part of me that I don’t feel comfortable showing, exposing. And it brings forth the best part of myself, because I care about him so much,” she said. “And he’s such a good person. It hurts me to think of anything hurting him.”

Since Jennifer Aniston doesn’t want to hurt Justin Theroux, distancing herself from Brad Pitt and giving her husband all the attention are probably some of the things she can do to keep their marriage strong.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]