Kenya Moore Pregnancy Rumor: Expecting Baby With Husband Marc Daly?

Kenya Moore could potentially be pregnant with her first child with new husband Marc Daly, it’s been claimed.

The reality star stunned fans when she announced the news that she had tied the knot with Marc, which puzzled a lot of her social media followers since she had never mentioned even being in a new relationship.

According to reports, the twosome had been dating for well over seven months, and in that short amount of time, Kenya Moore supposedly realized that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with the man she calls “her everything.”

With the wedding being so secretive, fans are now wondering whether Kenya Moore could potentially be pregnant with her first child.

It wouldn’t be too hard to believe, considering Kenya’s recent comments to People, telling the magazine that she’s definitely planning to have children in the near future.

She remained quiet when pressed on how soon she would want to welcome her first child into the world, which some assumed was her way of slightly hinting at the possible fact that she’s expecting her first child.

Others have also noted how Kenya Moore has been wearing very loose outfits, particularly at the Essence Festival, where she opted for dresses that covered her stomach.

With the newest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta already in production, it would not be a surprise to know that Kenya Moore is keeping the news a secret to make the announcement on the show.

Last week, it was claimed that the reality star was facing the boot from the franchise because of the supposed fact that she had not told producers about her secret wedding beforehand, Bossip reveals.

Fans believe that if she is, in fact, pregnant with her first child, she would probably be making it up to the producers by telling them that she will announce the news about her baby on the show.

Of course, Kenya Moore has remained quiet about any baby news so far.

It’s said that she has already signed her contract to return to the show later this year, with filming already being in session.

Do you think Kenya Moore is pregnant with her firstborn?

