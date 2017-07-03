WWE Superstar John Cena Talks About Being Bullied As A Child

John Cena has not only been one of the top stars in the WWE for the last 15 years but he has also been one of their top names outside of the ring working with charities. Cena has worked more Make a Wish Foundation events than any other celebrity of any type and John has done a lot more than that to work with kids in the name of the WWE. Fox News reported on Sunday that John Cena said a lot of who he has become is a result of bullying that he endured as a child.

The Rise of John Cena

While it almost seems strange to think of John Cena as a bullying victim, it happened to the 16-time WWE world champion. Cena is now part of a campaign with Crocs shoes to encourage individuals to embrace differences in other people. When asked why he is taking on this venture, Cena said that he wants to help others learn how to define themselves much as he did as a child.

John Cena said that he was often bullied, pushed around, and knocked down when he was a child riding the bus to school. John said that he asked his father if he could start working out and when he started high school, he wasn’t that little anymore. Cena said that the guys who bullied him before asked if they were cool at that point.

When it comes to getting back at the bullies, John Cena said that it never happened. Cena said that he never once tried to get revenge because he realized that their bullying ended up making him stronger and finding his purpose in life. John said that he learned to work through his self-doubt to become who he is today.

John Cena Speaks Out on Bullying

While John Cena used the bullying in high school to find his own life’s passion, he does not condone bullying in schools for any reason. He said that he has dealt with things like this for almost his entire life but there is no reason in the world that a 12-year-old child should face cyber bullying.

John Cena also said that there is no reason a 20-year-old who is trying to discover who they are should face torment and bullying just because of who they are, what they believe in, or how they identify themselves. Cena said that he hopes this new venture will let people know that they should be proud to be who they are and not let the bullies drag them down.

