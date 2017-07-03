Amazon Offers Free Downloads, Four Months Unlimited Music For $0.99

Here’s some good news for music lovers. Amazon is offering four months of unlimited music for just $0.99. Note you are not paying $0.99 per month for the streaming service. You are paying $0.99 for the entire four months. That means you can listen to any kind of music you want for the next four months. Once the promotional period ends, the rate will go up to $7.99 per month. This offer is only available until July 11, according to iClarified.

“Choose from tens of millions of songs, curated playlists, stations, and weekly new releases –on demand and always ad-free. And with offline listening, your music is always one click away. Plus, enjoy exclusive features with Alexa. Listen to any song, anywhere with Amazon Music Unlimited,” the report reads.

Here’s something else you should know. Amazon offers plenty of free music downloads on its streaming service. On there, you will come across tracks that you can purchase and download from today’s hit artists. You can download as many songs as you want. The section is called “free,” so it’s easy to find. It lives up to its word. However, most of the “free” downloads will still cost $1.29 each, such as Boyz II Men’s “Snowy Day,” according to Digital Music News.

The entire list of free downloads can be found here. Of course, to download the tracks for free, you will need to purchase an Amazon Prime account. You will also need an Amazon Prime account to get Amazon’s deal of four months of unlimited streaming.

Some music lovers also want to know the difference between Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music. There’s no denying that music streaming is hot. Spotify and Apple Music are the biggest names when it comes to streaming music. There are also other options like Pandora and Jay Z’s Tidal. Amazon has its own offerings with Amazon Music Unlimited ($7.99 per month) and Amazon Prime Music ($9.99 per month).

Obviously, you get more songs with the unlimited option. You also have more subscription options when it comes to Amazon Music Unlimited, according to Trusted Reviews. For example, if you use an Amazon Echo smart speaker, then you can just sign up for $3.99 per month.

