Jinger Duggar Vuolo Explains Why ‘El Bebe’ Is Important To Them

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy haven’t been married long, but the two are getting along great. They are living together in Texas away from her family. Us Weekly shared that Jinger is speaking out about why the word “El Bebe” is important to them in a new preview for Counting On. Jinger doesn’t know very much Spanish yet, but she is ready to learn it and Jeremy is helping her out.

In the preview, Jinger explained that she enjoys doing things with Jeremy and studying is one of those things. They have been learning Spanish, but she is still in the early stages. They decide to use flash cards and quiz each other on a few words. He showed Jinger a flash card with a picture of a baby and she ends up getting the word wrong. She says it is “el nino” instead of “el bebe.”

This word is actually an important one for their future according to Jinger Vuolo. She explained it saying, “El bebe, that is a word that is important for us to learn because Jeremy and I always call each other babe. We haven’t switched over to the Spanish word for baby.” It sounds like they could end up changing what they call each other eventually.

Jeremy actually had a great idea and thought that they should head off to a Mexican restaurant and try to see if they can order in Spanish. Jinger Vuolo doesn’t think that this is a great idea and is actually afraid they might do something like order a little boy by accident instead of food. She teased that they might bring a child out to entertain them.

A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Last week on a new episode of Counting On, Jinger’s sisters asked her about if she was pregnant yet. Of course, she didn’t admit to having a baby on the way just yet. Jessa Seewald even said that she told them not to ask, but they did it anyway. Everyone is expecting Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo to announce a pregnancy before long, but they haven’t done it yet. The Duggar girls are known for getting pregnant pretty fast, but Jinger may be different.

Life in Texas is treating me well #blessed A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Feb 3, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

What do you think of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo using the word “el bebe”? Do you think this could be a cute word to call each other? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss the new episodes of Counting On when they air on Monday nights on TLC.

[Featured Image via Jinger Vuolo/Instagram]