John Stamos Pokes Fun At ‘Drake & Josh’ Wedding Drama

John Stamos seems to have replaced Drake Bell as Josh Peck’s wingman. The 53-year-old Fuller House star has been photographed multiple times in recent days hanging out with the 30-year-old former Drake & Josh star, where they appear to be on vacation together. Stamos even threw shade at Bell’s lack of an invite to Peck’s recent wedding. In a recent Instagram post, John Stamos joked that he got an invitation to Josh Peck’s wedding despite the fact that he didn’t even want one.

Stamos, who co-starred with Peck in the short-lived Fox comedy, Grandfathered, captioned a beach shot with this not-so-subtle dig:

“I got invited to the wedding and I didn’t even want to go. #Honeymoon.”

John Stamo’s post seems to be a dig at the drama surrounding Peck and Drake Bell, after Bell took offense to the fact that he wasn’t invited to his former Drake & Josh costar’s wedding.

After Peck married Paige O’Brien last month, photos from the event hit social media. Several of the shots included Stamos, who played Peck’s dad on Grandfathered. Drake posted a rant on Twitter in which he called his former friend out for not being loyal. In a series of tweets, Drake announced that ties had been “officially cut.”

“I’ll miss you brotha,” he wrote.

I got invited to the wedding and I didn't even want to go. #Honeymoon A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

An insider told Us Weekly that Josh Peck told everyone at the wedding that he hadn’t spoken to Drake in more than three years and that their communication consisted of a couple of social media interactions a year. The two did reunite when Bell guest-starred on an episode of Grandfathered.

“When Drake didn’t get invited to Josh’s wedding, he started tweeting all of those dramatic memes,” the Us insider said. “Josh was really hurt. They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

Indeed, while John Stamos made the guest list, Peck’s other Drake & Josh co-star, Miranda Cosgrove, didn’t get an invite, but it didn’t seem to bother her at all.

Miranda Cosgrove SO doesn't want to get involved in the Drake & Josh wedding drama >> https://t.co/CobG6VtGVJ pic.twitter.com/aHmIcp4XNK — J-14 Magazine (@J14Magazine) June 30, 2017

Drake Bell and Josh Peck starred as teen stepbrothers on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007, and also made two made-for-TV movies together, Drake & Josh Go Hollywood and Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh. But by 2015, Peck was all grown up, playing John Stamos’ adult son and fellow single father on Grandfathered.

While Drake and Josh have grown apart, John Stamos has stepped right in as Peck’s right-hand man. In addition to a slew of social media photos of the two hanging out during what appears to be a vacation in Mexico, Josh Peck recently posted a video of his TV dad singing as they lounged together under a cabana.

Check out the video below for more on John Stamos’ hilarious reaction to the Jake & Josh drama.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]