Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Rajon Rondo At Point Guard? What About Lonzo Ball?

Los Angeles Lakers rumors have the team interested in signing Rajon Rondo. The Lakers could sign Rondo to a free agent contract after the Chicago Bulls decided to release him during the NBA offseason. A report by NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski states that the team has already spoken to Rondo about coming to Los Angeles, but they aren’t the only team looking at signing the veteran point guard.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the New York Knicks may have already constructed a Rajon Rondo contract in order to replace Derrick Rose as the starting point guard. The Knicks would make sense for Rondo, as the team has a lot of offensive weapons, but could use a facilitator at the point guard position. His pass-first mentality might also work very well with All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony.

These Los Angeles Lakers rumors also make sense for Rajon Rondo, as he could serve as a mentor to rookie Lonzo Ball, who was just selected in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. Even if the plan is for the Lakers to start Ball at point guard, Rondo could be a great complement off the bench or right next to Ball if the coaches wanted to go with a smaller lineup. Either way, having a former All-Star and NBA champion on the roster could only aid Ball in his growth.

OFFICIAL: Lakers Waive Tarik Black https://t.co/OCSMCa5ygV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 1, 2017

If Rondo is looking for a starting job where he can play heavy minutes at point guard, then the Lakers might not be the right fit for him. That was likely a topic of discussion when the Lakers spoke with Rondo, as his minutes might be limited as the team tries to develop Lonzo Ball. If he is willing to come off the bench, though, this young Lakers roster could certainly benefit from having him on the team, provided he isn’t asking for a huge contract.

Another team that might be a fit for Rondo is the Los Angeles Clippers, as the team could be looking to add depth after losing Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets. That might be another bench role for Rondo, though, as the team already has Patrick Beverley penciled in as the starting point guard. The team also has guards Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford coming off the bench, so his minutes could be limited.

This is considered an evolving situation for as long as the Lakers continue to show an interest in signing Rondo or until the team picks up another veteran point guard to fill that role on the roster. If a Rajon Rondo contract doesn’t cost the team too much, then these Los Angeles Lakers rumors make perfect sense for the franchise.

[Featured Image by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images]