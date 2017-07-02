New Port Richey Man Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend To Death Before Stabbing Himself In The Neck

A 26-year-old man, Dayvon Heath, in New Port Richey, Florida is being accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before stabbing himself in the neck following a break-up, Fox 13 News reports.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Heath’s mother, who lives in another state, called 911 and stated that her son confessed to stabbing his girlfriend, Felicia Rich, 28, to death at their home in the 4900 block of Green Key Road before turning the knife on himself in an effort to take his own life, according to Amy Marinec with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived at the scene, Heath was reportedly drenched in blood as he held Rich’s lifeless body in his arms.

Rich was pronounced dead at the scene. Her remains were transported to a local medical examiner’s office, where it was determined that she sustained multiple stab wounds to her face, neck, and torso. Police say circumstances leading up to the fatal stabbing is unknown.

Heath was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Just hours before the fatal stabbing, relatives say the couple was in a heated argument that led to a break-up. In a Facebook post, Rich stated that “sometimes you just have to walk away and consider it a lost cause.”

Heath, who the victim called her “king,” responded in the comment section saying that it was “due to alcohol.” He went on to say that he started a fight with Rich and he now regrets consuming alcohol.

Heath claimed that his girlfriend was having a stressful day and decided to have a drink. To be supportive, he opted to have a drink with her, knowing that every time he drinks he would “misinterpret her body language.”

Rich’s mother, Carolyn Booker, told Heath that he shouldn’t drink at all.

His last posts were, “I should’ve been more understanding” and “I don’t know what to do” before he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death.

Neighbors were stunned after learning that Heath had murdered his girlfriend in their home and attempted to take his own life. “I don’t understand how this could happen because I thought he couldn’t lay a finger on her,” said one neighbor. “He loved her.”

Heath has since been released from the hospital. He was arrested and booked into the Pasco County jail early Saturday morning on charges of first-degree murder.

An investigation continues.

