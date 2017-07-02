Watch Germany Vs. Chile 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Final Live Stream: Start Time, How To Watch Online

A youthful Germany team will look to solidify their country’s place as the world’s dominant football nation, while Chile players believe that a win on Sunday puts their country atop the world as the two face off in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final, which will live stream from Russia to crown the champion of this year’s elite, pre-world Cup competition.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Germany vs. Chile showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday, July 2. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time while in the United States, the match will get underway at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11 a.m. Pacific. In Germany, the match will get underway at 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time, while in Chile, start time will be 2 p.m. Chile Standard Time.

While Germany, as they have throughout the Confederation Cup this year, fields a starting XI without the stars of the 2014 World Cup winning side, the youthful German players select by Manager Joachim Loew have proven that their country remains a World Cup contender even as the next generation takes over. In a group stage match back on June 22, the young Germans held the veteran Chile squad — featuring starts such as Alexis Sanchez of Premier League Arsenal and Arturo Vidal of Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich — to a 1-1 draw.

To watch a preview of Sunday’s Confederations Cup Final, courtesy of the Fox Soccer channel, see the video below.

Despite the fact that Germany is sending out an almost entirely different side than the team that won the World Cup in Brazil three years ago, Vidal believes that his team can effectively win the world championship by defeating Die Mannschaft on Sunday.

“We have proven our value on the pitch. We beat Argentina, which is one of the best teams and a few days ago we beat Portugal, the European champion,” the Bayern Munich star said on Saturday. “So tomorrow, if we win we will be the best team in the world.”

A win would give the South Americans their third international championship in as many years, after back-to-back Copa America victories. La Roja sent Cristiano Ronaldo and his European Champion Portugal side packing with penalty kick win in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Would La Roja of Chile really establish themselves as the best team in the world with a win over the reigning World Cup champions on Sunday? Or will the youthful Germany side prove that the German era of dominance in world football is here to stay — at least until next year? To find out, watch the Germany vs. Chile FIFA Confederations Cup Championship Final match live stream from 65,000-seat Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet computers and smartphones.

Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Germany vs. Chile Confederations Cup championship match stream live on their TV sets.

Die Mannschaft and La Roja fans without credentials from a cable or satellite provider can still watch the 2017 Confederations Cup Finals matchup stream legally and for free on Sling TV by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the Germany Vs. Chile match live from Russia. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

A Spanish-language U.S. live stream will be available via Telemundo at this link, while in Germany ORF TV will live stream the Confederations Cup Final at this link. Fans in Chile can click here to use DirectTV Play for a live stream.

Fans in the United Kingdom who want to watch a live stream of the Germany Vs. Chile FIFA Confederations Cup Final can view the game using ITV Hub at this link or use the ITV Hub app which is available on Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and several other smart TV sets and devices in the U.K.

For a list of other live streaming possibilities in countries around the world, to view the Germany vs. Chile Confederations Cup 2017 Final, see this link.