‘The Flash’ Season 4 Spoilers: Time Jump, Barry Allen Will Be In The Speed Force For A Long Time

Season 4 of The Flash will return to CW this year and while an official release date is yet to be announced, the network has been pretty consistent with its scheduling for the fastest man alive. All previous seasons of The Flash premiered on the first week of October; therefore, fans can expect Season 4’s premiere to air around October 5, 2017.

Season 3 ended with a bit of a cliffhanger. Barry Allen sacrificed himself to save central city by entering the speed force leaving Wally West to defend the city. Candice Patton, who plays Iris, spoke with TV Line about what fans can expect in the fourth season.

Patton revealed that there will be a six-month time jump and Barry Allen will still be trapped in the speed force when Season 4 begins. Iris will struggle without her fiancé and Team Flash will have to learn to operate without Barry Allen. We know from the latest season that being trapped in the speed force is a fate far worse than death and Barry may not come back the same.

Season 4 of The Flash will be the first season without a speedster as the main villain. Barry took on Savitar, a self-styled god of speed, who turned out to be Future Flash created from time remnants. Savitar seemed like the ultimate speedster and the series is moving in a different direction with a new villain. It is also worth noting that every speedster villain has been a doppelganger of some form.

According to Screen Rant, the villain for season 4 will be Clifford DeVoe, aka The Thinker. While it is yet to be confirmed by the network, Season 3 made several references to DeVoe during the season. DeVoe is an intelligent former lawyer who is the brain behind the operation of smaller villains. Clifford DeVoe is also skilled at making scientific devices, which he can use as weapons against The Flash.

The Flash Season 4 may also have more than one villain. Keiynan Lonsdale, who plays Kid Flash, also confirmed that his character will not take over Barry in the upcoming season like in the DC Comics. It is unclear at this point how Barry escapes from the speed force. You can leave your theories in the comment section below.

The Flash Season 4 returns this fall.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]