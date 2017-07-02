‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 To Explain Absence Of Emma, Snow White, Prince Charming, And Other Characters

Once Upon a Time Season 7 arrives this fall without some of the original characters because of the creative shakeup that has taken place. It will see an adult Henry Mills (Andrew J. West) replacing Emma Swan aka the Savior (Jennifer Morrison) as the leading protagonist.

Along with Emma Swan, Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), Belle (Emilie de Ravin), Zelena (Rebecca Madder), and some of the other characters are also not part of the upcoming new narrative. Once Upon a Time Season 7, however, will not jump to a new narrative without revealing what happened to the characters who played important roles in the series for six seasons.

Co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis told Entertainment Weekly that Once Upon a Time Season 7 would reveal what was going on with the old characters. Edward Kitsis said that it was “absolutely” the plan to find out what happened to the departed characters, while Adam Horowitz added that they “fully intended” to explain their absence.

Emma Swan will feature is one episode, probably in Episode 1, and she might perhaps reveal what the other absent characters are up to in their world.

Evil Queen/Regina (Lana Parrilla), Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) and Rumple (Robert Carlyle) are the three old characters who will continue to be part of Once Upon a Time Season 7. They will join forces with Henry and his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) to embark on a new epic quest.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Once Upon a Time Season 7 is set to introduce Henry’s wife, who is going to be a “strong-willed, independent woman.” Moreover, she has “no-nonsense sensibility and a warm heart at her core,” TV Line reported. Co-creator had said that Henry and his wife’s romance was a “Once epic romance” just like Snow White and Prince Charming.

Meanwhile, Adam Horowitz took to Twitter to announce the title of Once Upon a Time Season 7’s premiere episode. It is called, “Hyperion Heights.” There are speculations that the premiere episode’s title indicates that the new story will not be set in Storybrooke but in Hyperion Heights.

Here's the first #OnceUponATime #titlespoiler of season 7 — hope to see ya this fall! pic.twitter.com/fOYxMD7QQ5 — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) June 29, 2017

Post-Once Upon a Time Season 6 finale, Edward Kitsis told TV Guide that in the season, there was going to be a “new adventure with new worlds and with Henry obviously and his family — Rumple, Hook and Regina — helping him out.”

ABC has yet to announce the premiere date for Once Upon a Time Season 7, but it has moved its fantasy drama series to Friday nights from Sunday.

