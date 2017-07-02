Arsenal Set To Complete Move For Alexandre Lacazette As Lyon President Hints At Striker’s Departure

Alexandre Lacazette has been heavily linked with Arsenal in recent times, and it now appears as though the France International’s transfer from Lyon to the North London club is imminent. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been keen on bringing Lacazette to the Emirates for a couple of years now, but the Gunners had a bid for the 26-year-old rejected during last season’s summer transfer window. However, Arsenal has now significantly upped their bid, and it looks as though the two clubs are on the verge of agreeing on a deal for the highly-rated striker. And while Lacazette looked set to join Spanish soccer giants Atletico Madrid a couple of months ago, the transfer eventually fell through, as Atletico was hit with a transfer ban. Goal has now reported that Lacazette is currently in London to complete a long-term deal with Arsenal. Furthermore, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed that Arsenal could seal the transfer for Lacazette in a matter of days now, according to French news outlet Le Progres.

Aulas further clarified that “the transfer would be concluded in the range of 45m to 50m euros,” as reported by Squawka. This means that Arsenal will be breaking its transfer record for Lacazette, with German playmaker Mesut Özil currently being the most expensive player in the club’s history. Back in 2013, Arsenal spent a whopping €44 million to get Özil to move from Real Madrid to the English capital. Considering today’s inflated market and Lacazette’s impressive stats in front of goal over the last few seasons, however, the massive price tag for the 26-year-old striker seems reasonable and justified.

Lacazette has managed to score 20+ goals in his last three consecutive seasons at Lyon. Suffice to say, the 26-year-old is a highly prolific and clinical goalscorer. Nonetheless, Lacazette has yet to prove his worth outside of the Ligue 1, as the striker has spent his entire professional career at Lyon. And since the Premier League is often referred to as the most physically demanding league in Europe, it will be interesting to see whether Lacazette will be able to cope with the physicality of English soccer.

What’s more, Lacazette’s arrival at Arsenal may also mean that fellow French striker Olivier Giroud could leave the Gunners during this summer’s transfer window. Giroud, who’s been reduced to somewhat of a super sub role last season due to the emergence of Alexis Sanchez in the central forward role, has repeatedly stated his desire to remain in the Premier League and to play regularly. However, considering how many attacking options Arsenal currently has at its disposal, the 30-year-old French striker may find it difficult to get enough game time under his belt next season, especially if Lacazette really does join the North London club. Regardless, Arsenal is understood to be keen to keep hold of Giroud, although both West Ham and Everton have already shown interest in the striker, according to various reports.

With all that said, Arsenal fans can look forward to the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, which should be announced soon if Aulas’s statement is anything to go by.

[Featured Image by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images]