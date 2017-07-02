Vin Diesel Answers Michelle Rodriguez’s Call For More Women In The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

Earlier this week, Michelle Rodriguez criticized The Fast and the Furious film franchise for its lack of gender diversity, pointing to the fact that the cast has remained predominantly male, since its 2001 debut with the original The Fast and the Furious. In fact, Michelle put her own position with the franchise on the line, proving just how serious she is about bringing in more women. Now, Vin Diesel is answering her ultimatum.

Michelle Rodriguez And Vin Diesel Talk Out The Gender Gap Ahead Of Fast & Furious 9

E! News reports that Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel reunited this week, following the actress’ criticism over the lack of gender diversity in the Fast & Furious franchise. As the pair got together, Michelle thanked Vin for being one of the biggest supporters for women in film of those with whom she has personally worked.

Although this year’s The Fate of the Furious brought back Rodriguez and cast Charlize Theron as a villain, the film maintained its trend for being a testosterone driven action franchise. Michelle is eager to open the Fast & Furious franchise up to more women, often endorsing the idea that female characters can be just as exciting and compelling as any male character.

During their talk, Ms. Rodriguez emphasized that, while her previous remarks were directed at The Fast and the Furious franchise on the whole, she wasn’t including Diesel in her criticism.

My Favorite time in Venice is looking at the palm trees as the turns orange. One thing you can always count on in life where ever you are is a Sunrise & a Sunset…☀️What a loyal Sun. A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Is Vin Diesel Promising To Give Michelle Rodriguez More Fast & Furious Women?

Too Fab reports that Vin Diesel never felt personally attacked by the comments made by Rodriguez and hinted that she would be happier with the casting of Fast & Furious 9, due out in 2019.

“Proud of Our saga… but we must try to reach higher each time,” Vin Diesel wrote in the caption for the video of his conversation with Michelle. “The challenge is what makes it fun and exciting. It’s also why this saga has reached the level that it has… you have been the best fans in film history and we are forever grateful… Dom and Letty.”

Proud of Our saga… but we must try to reach higher each time. The challenge is what makes it fun and exciting. Its also why this saga has reached the level that it has… you have been the best fans in film history and we are forever grateful… Dom and Letty. A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Maintaining as much of the original ensemble cast as possible, The Fast and the Furious franchise has established itself as a family with many of the film’s stars feeling like brothers and sisters toward one another. That feeling of family was no more apparent than when Paul Walker was tragically killed. In spite of whatever differences existed between the stars, the Fast & Furious family came together to mourn Walker and share their love for him.

Thank you so much MTV for the very generous Generation Award. You were all there from the beginning… and will always inspire us to reach higher. All love. A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 7, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Now, realizing Michelle Rodriguez is unhappy with the gender division of the franchise’s cast, big brother Vin Diesel is promising to step up and take care of Rodriguez’s concerns for Fast & Furious 9.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]