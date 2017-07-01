‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Full Of Worry & Anxiety As Due Date Draws Near

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is said to be full of anxiety as she awaits the arrival of her third child. The soon-to-be mother of three has reportedly been stressing out over the preparations for her new little bundle of joy. In addition to getting herself and her home ready for another child, Kail has been parenting her two sons, Isaac and Lincoln as she gets ready to become a mother yet again.

According to Hollywood Life, Kailyn Lowry will have to go through the birth of her third child without the father present for support. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, the father of Kailyn’s third child, Chris Lopez, allegedly wants nothing to do with the child and the reality TV star will be going it completely alone this time around.

Sources are claiming that the fact that her child won’t have a father present in his or her life is really sinking in for Kailyn Lowry as she nears the end of her pregnancy. An insider reveals that Kail is already worried about what she’s going to tell her child when they ask about where their father is in the future.

“As far as Kailyn is aware, Chris [Lopez] wants nothing to do with the baby and doesn’t want [to have] any part in its life — period. It’s all so distressing for Kailyn, and her hormones are all over the place right now, which just makes it all the harder to deal with. Previously, Kailyn was in serious nesting mode at this stage of the pregnancies, excited about the new arrival and what the next chapter would bring — it was her favorite part of being pregnant, and some of her happiest times. But this time she’s just full of anxiety and worry.”

Coki beach & the people were so good to us! ???? needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

As many fans already know, Kailyn named Chris Lopez as her baby daddy a few weeks ago after months of keeping his identity a secret. Lowry has seen been leaning on her close friends, as she prepares to be a single mother raising three children.

The Teen Mom 2 personality is also said to be dealing with hormones and is in “serious nesting mode” at the end stage of her pregnancy. Kailyn Lowry is due to give birth later this summer, and is keeping the sex of the baby under wraps. The MTV mom says she doesn’t want to find out if she’s welcoming her third son or her first daughter until the birth. Fans can see Kailyn’s pregnancy journey when TM2 returns to MTV for a new season this summer.

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me ???????????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

[Featured Image by MTV]