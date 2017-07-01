Joss Whedon Is Eying 9 Actresses For ‘Batgirl,’ Casting Announcement Expected At Next Month’s Comic-Con

Joss Whedon is currently hard at work on bringing Batgirl to the big-screen as part of the DC Extended Universe. From the sound of things The Avengers and Buffy The Vampire Slayer filmmaker has just edged closer to production, too, because the first list of actresses that Joss Whedon is considering for Barbara Gordon have emerged.

Whedon is giving himself quite a bit of scope when it comes to casting the character, too, because there are nine actresses on his list. While it’s hard not to get excited about this development, the fact that this speculation has come courtesy of a Reddit thread means that it is still very much a rumor at the moment.

But, according to these rumors, who is in contention? Well, Reddit user DCEUThrowaway89 believes that Katherine Langford is currently the frontrunner. The 21-year-old Australian actress recently found acclaim thanks to her work in the leading role of Hannah Baker in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

But Katherine Langford has some rather stiff competition on her heels for the role of Barbara Gordon. That’s because Elle Fanning, Jane Levy, and Margaret Qualley are still very much in contention for the part, too, and have even been described as being just “behind” Katherine Langford. Those of you that aren’t aware of these actresses can take a look at a picture of The Beguiled’s Elle Fanning, Power Rangers’ Naomi Scott (who is also up for the part), and Don’t Breathe’s Jane Levy below.

There are several more actresses still vying for the hugely coveted part, too, as the insider revealed that he’d been asked to draw up concept art for nine actresses all together.

Because as well as Katherine Langford, Naomi Scott, Elle Fanning, Jane Levy, and Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers), it has also been speculated that Olivia Cooke (Me, Earl, And The Dying Girl), Bella Thorne (Shake It Up!), Emma Roberts (Nerve), and Haley Lu Richardson (Edge Of Seventeen) are still being considered.

We can actually expect an answer from Warner Bros rather soon, too. That’s because DCEUThrowaway89 also revealed that the studio want to make a “surprise announcement on stage” at San Diego Comic Con.

Sadly, we’re still not exactly sure when Batgirl will be released into cinemas, but considering the success of Wonder Woman and that a casting announcement is reportedly imminent it’s clearly at the forefront of DCEU’s agenda.

[Featured Image by DC Comics]