Lionel Messi-Antonella Roccuzzo Wedding: Inside Pictures leaked On Instagram, Shakira Defies Age Even In 2017

When you have the chance to attend the “wedding of the century,” it is difficult to resist the temptation of not capturing the golden moments. It was Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo’s wedding reception. And, Cesc Fabregas’ wife Daniella Semaan leaked inside photos on Instagram, even though there was a “no mobile” rule at the party.

Lionel Messi married his childhood sweetheart Antonella, and the star-studded evening grabbed heavy media attention. Various news outlets were allowed to take red carpet images of the stars who attended the special ceremony.

However, the couple did not want cameras inside the party. That’s why the “no mobile” rule was applied. Lionel Messi’s newly married wife reportedly instructed Rosario Hotel authorities to make it a “no signal” zone as well.

Among 250 select guests, there was one woman who wanted the world to know how things looked inside. Daniella, 42, looked stunning in the images she shared on her Instagram account.

One of the images captured Shakira with a beaming smile, as she sits with three other WAGs. Along with Daniella, there was Carles Puyol’s partner Vanesa Lorenzo and Xavi’s wife Nuria Cunillera. All of them are looking simply gorgeous. But, when it comes to Shakira, she seems to be defying age even in 2017. The “Waka Waka” singer turned 40 this year.

The images shared by the Chelsea player’s wife revealed how it looked inside the after-party. A number of purple and blue chandeliers were used to decorate the “royal” setting. In terms of flowers, Leo and Anto chose roses for the guests. The flowers that were kept on the tables came in two colors, red and yellow, apparently contrasting the bluish color scheme of the party.

Various star players were earlier spotted on the red carpet. Soccer stars like Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, and Xavier Hernandez posed with their WAGs for the camera. According to the Mirror Online, it was Samuel Eto’o who was the first guest to appear on the red carpet. While the number of guests was around 250, there were 400 police officers on duty.

Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona’s absence at the wedding was noticed by many. It was revealed that Messi’s invitation had never reached the legend. Maradona said the invitation must have been lost somewhere, Goal quoted him as telling Sovetskiy Sport. However, he said his attitude toward Messi would not change because of this.

“”I congratulate Messi; he knows how much I love him.”

Messi fell in love with Anto in 1996, when he was just 9-years-old. They officially became a couple in 2008. They have two sons together Thiago, 5, and Mateo, 2.

