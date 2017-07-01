‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Brady Discovers Nicole’s Secret And She Is ‘Touched’ By Eric’s Actions

DOOL spoilers reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will find out about Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) secret. As fans recall, while drugged up on Halo at Martin House, Nicole kissed Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). The next morning, she was horrified to wake up in bed next to the former priest. Even though they were fully clothed, she still lied to Brady about the events that took place while she was out of it. Also, expect Nicole to be “touched” by Eric’s actions. Could this be the end of Brady and the new beginning of a romance with Eric?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running soap opera.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it is teased that on Tuesday, Brady Black will discover what Nicole has been hiding. Now, the thing about this secret is that Eric and Nicole kissed. However, they were drugged with Halo during the Martin House party. Also, they didn’t do anything other than kiss because they still had their clothes on when they woke up. Unfortunately, just the fact that Nicole kept this fact from Brady might be enough to cause tension in their relationship.

A happy birthday to my onscreen brother @gregvaughan . Enjoy your day cowboy. A post shared by ericmartsolf (@ericmartsolf) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

She Knows reported that Brady finds out about the kiss from Eric, and it will not help his former friendship with Nicole Walker, which is strained. In fact, the spoiler site states that because of Eric, Nicole is caught in a lie. However, things between the former friends and lovers might improve over the week.

DOOL spoilers from Soap Opera Digest reveal that on July 6, Nicole will be “touched” by Eric Brady’s actions. It doesn’t specify what he does, but perhaps it has something to do with custody of baby Holly or mending things with her boyfriend?

On Twitter, it has been mentioned that some fans want Eric and Nicole to get back together. It isn’t clear if that will play out on television screens. Arianne Zucker has already stopped filming new episodes. She will continue to be seen on TV until around Thanksgiving, though. It was teased on Facebook that Nicole gets baby Holly back and leaves Salem. However, will she leave behind Brady and Eric, or will one of them be going with her?

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? What do you think is going to happen with Brady, Nicole, and Eric on DOOL?

[Featured Image by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Corday Productions]