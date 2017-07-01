Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo Secret Affair: MBC To Disclose More Details Tomorrow

On Sunday, MBC’s Section TV will broadcast part 2 of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo’s alleged rendezvous in Bali. Although the media house received three civil complaints, claiming that the channel had procured the photographs of Hallyu stars in an illegal manner, it has still not promised to halt the broadcast of the second episode.

On June 28, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), after receiving the complaints, said that they are yet to review the Bali content before they decide whether or not to go ahead with the broadcast.

Fans of both Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo were furious that the photographs were used without the actors’ permission. Apparently, these photographs were taken from Song Hye-kyo’s personal account. According to Soompi, the channel, however, justified that the images that they used in the TV show were given to them by the hotel staff, who had taken the photos using their smartphones. According to reports on social media, Song Hye-kyo has deleted over 60 photographs from her Instagram account.

Fans are also blaming celebrity make-up artist Kim Woori, who was also a part of the holiday in Bali. According to fans on social media, he sold Song Hye-kyo’s personal photos to MBC. Fans of both Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo stalked his Instagram account, calling him a traitor for betraying Song Hye-kyo’s trust.

Reports also claim that stylist Raymond Chae, a long-time friend of Song Hye-kyo, had booked the private suite through AirBnB.

According to MBC sources, actress Song Hye-kyo was staying in a private suite in a resort called Hermosa in Seminyak, located in Kuta, Bali. The talent agencies of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have not offered any statements after these recent developments.

The Bali scandal is both good news and bad news for fans because it has brought to light the fact that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are still meeting each other after the conclusion of Descendants of the Sun last year.

It remains to be seen if this alleged clandestine affair will end up in a wedding.

What do you think? Will Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo tie the knot? Let us know.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]