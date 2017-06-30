Jared Kushner Reportedly White House Staffer Who Tried To Facilitate Alleged Scarborough Blackmail

Unlikely White House adviser, Ivanka hubby, and first son-in-law Jared Kushner has just been implicated in the ongoing and ever-widening Morning Joe scandal involving Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. Early Thursday morning, Donald Trump raised eyebrows and substantial ire when he (in a seemingly unprovoked attack) suddenly bashed Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Twitter.

In a pair of early morning tweets, Trump attacked Scarborough and his co-host on social media, calling the duo “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe.” In his apparently senseless tweets, Trump called out the popular MSNBC pair for their criticism of him and his presidency. According to the president, Scarborough and Brzezinski have been speaking “bad” of him — or so he’s heard. Trump then went on to claim that the dynamic TV duo had come to his Winter White House “Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve” with the desire to join him. In his tweet, Trump said he rejected the pair’s “advances.”

That’s when the president got really nasty in his social media talk about Scarborough and Brzezinski, writing about an alleged recent facelift from which Trump claimed that Brzezinski was “bleeding” at his resort. The public outcry against Trump was swift and brutal.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Many called out Donald Trump for his outrageous and inflammatory social media insult against the Morning Joe hosts. Mika Brzezinski even took a jab at Trump’s well-known “baby hands” in retaliation for his shocking Twitter claim.

Others came forward to prove that the beautiful TV host was far from “bleeding” when she visited the Trump golf club around New Year’s Eve.

For the record, this is a picture of @MorningMika at Mar-a-Lago at the time Trump is claiming she was "bleeding badly." pic.twitter.com/NJgioOD3Va — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 29, 2017

But perhaps the most damning response to the Trump tweets came from Joe Scarborough himself, who has since accused Donald Trump, his White House, and a “staffer” of trying to blackmail him into making a personal apology to the president to prevent a story about Scarborough and his co-host Mika from being published in the National Enquirer.

According to Scarborough, he was told by a White House staffer that he would have to “personally apologize” to Trump if he wanted to prevent a damaging story from running in the National Enquirer. Scarborough says he refused, something that he claims is at the root of his drama with Trump.

As a reminder: what Trump felt he simply had to "hit back" at, was Mika Brzezinski joking about the fake TIME Magazine cover he made. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 29, 2017

Jared Kushner told Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski they had to apologize to Trump to avoid a National Enquirer story about them. — Dmitry (@RightDmitry) June 30, 2017

WH pushed back but Scarborough stated he had phone records and emails to prove the attempt at blackmail occurred. — FormerDHSContractor (@ExDHS) June 30, 2017

How pathetic is it that DonnieTwoScoops thinks being endorsed by National Enquirer is a GOOD thing!!????????????what an orange moron !! — DMB (@DebbiebB15) June 30, 2017

Now, The Week reports that the “White House staffer” demanding a personal apology from Scarborough was Jared Kushner — Trump’s son in law and personal adviser. According to the publication, Jared Kushner himself told Scarborough to apologize — or else — in “mid April.” New York Magazine‘s Gabriel Sherman claims that just days after the morning news host’s refusal, an article exposing his private romantic relationship with Mika Brzezinski was published by the tabloid.

The article, which ran on June 5, was unfavorably titled “Morning Joe Sleazy Cheating Scandal!”

EXCLUSIVE: @morningmika says Trump begged her for the name of the doctor who performed her procedure https://t.co/XZtlgn9Y5Q — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 30, 2017

According to Sherman, Jared Kushner exchanged texts with Joe Scarborough in the middle of April. In those texts, Kushner reportedly told Scarborough that he and the Trump White House could prevent the story from running if the host would directly apologize to The Donald. Trump was reportedly angry about the coverage he’d been getting from Joe and Mika since his inauguration in January.

On Friday morning, the Washington Post published an op-ed by Brzezinski and Scarborough accusing Trump and his then-unnamed White House staffer of blackmailing them earlier this year in exchange for an apology.

Trump responded by denying the allegations and claiming that Scarborough called him to kill the Enquirer story.

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Neither Scarborough nor his co-host mentioned Jared Kushner as the “White House staffer,” and Trump has not commented on his son-in-law’s alleged involvement in his most recent social media scandal.

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]