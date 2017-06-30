Javi Marroquin Trolls Jo Rivera’s Fiancee, Vee Torres, On Twitter, And It’s Kind Of Weird

Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry’s ex, took the time to troll Jo Rivera’s fiancee, Vee Torres, on Twitter, and it was kind of awkward considering their past history. Teen Mom 2 fans will know that the three of them came together due to their relationship with one of the main cast members of the show: Kailyn Lowry.

Jo Rivera and Kailyn Lowry share their first child, Isaac, 7, together. After Kail and Jo split, he started seeing Vee, and they became engaged. Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry got married and filed for divorce late last year. The pair share 3-year-old Lincoln between them, and they are just recently on good terms for the first time following their split.

However, Jo and Vee have always been a little bit wary of Javi because he hasn’t always been the most cooperative out of the bunch. Often times, when they wanted to get together for Isaac’s sake, Javi would be left out for one reason or another. And now that he and Kail have split, there is even less of a reason for him to stay in contact with Jo and Vee, except to coordinate occasional visits with Isaac, with whom he shares a close relationship.

However, the history between them didn’t stop Javi from trolling, Vee, though.

The reality TV star posted a photo of herself with what one can assume are extensions in her hair.

Javi awkwardly responded with “Running low on TP” and an emoji of a person with a hand to their head.

But Vee crowned herself queen of the clapbacks with the comeback, “Used it to clean up all of your s****y jokes.”

Javi Marroquin and his ex, Kailyn Lowry, have been getting along better than they have in a while, which means his relationship with Vee and Jo may have changed since the last time Teen Mom 2 cameras were on them.

Recently, Javi Marroquin posted a photo of himself on his Instagram, showing off a watch. Kail made a point to let everyone know that she had purchased that watch for him, but he stated that he was remembering the good times they shared by wearing it.

Kailyn Lowry is expecting her third child with former friend Chris Lopez, and Javi Marroquin has made it clear that he is not interested in being in the picture.

