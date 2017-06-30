Eric Benet Tells Jay Z He’s Got The Baddest Wife, Prince’s Ex-Wife, In Reply To ‘Kill Jay Z’ 4:44 Album Lyric

Jay Z’s new 4:44 album is causing a lot of buzz online, and lyrics mentioning Eric Benet twice on the song “Kill Jay Z” have caused Benet to take to Twitter to defend his wife, Manuela Testolini, Prince’s ex-wife. Benet was once married to Halle Berry, during the years 2001 to 2005. Considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, Halle appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show to reveal that their marriage experienced problems when she alleged that Eric cheated on her with “woman after woman,” as seen in the below video. As a result, Benet often became a poster child of sorts for people who wax hopelessly that if Halle’s husband couldn’t be faithful, no man could.

Jay Z borrowed on this logic for his “Kill Jay Z” song, where Jay told himself, “You almost went Eric Benet,” according to Genius. Jay berated himself in the lyrics, as he imagined losing Beyonce over his own seemingly self-admitted infidelities. Jay even tapped into Future and Ciara’s situation, by imagining what it would be like to lose a woman like Ciara, who ended up marrying Russell Wilson, and have to watch from the sidelines as Wilson played football with Ciara and Future’s son, as reported by the Boston Globe.

“Let the baddest girl in the world get away

I don’t even know what else to say

N****, never go Eric Benét! I don’t even know what you woulda done

In the Future, other n****s playin’ football with your son

You wouldv’e lost it: 13 bottles of Ace of Spade, what it did to Boston.”

After the mentions of Benet’s name, Eric took to his Twitter account to proclaim that he’s got the baddest girl as his wife currently.

“Hey yo # Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now!”

Meanwhile, the response from Benet has caused plenty of “clapback” on social media about Jay Z’s “Kill Jay Z” lyrics. Jay Z’s “The Story of OJ” song is also getting plenty of buzz, with Jay’s lessons about investing monies in order to make more. Jay rhymes about buying a painting worth $1 million that accrued value and surged to $2 million then $4 million in value. In the meantime, a fake lyric – “my wife a queen not a Kardashian” – that doesn’t actually appear on Jay Z’s 4:44 album, but was spread around social media as a hoax, is also getting buzz.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]