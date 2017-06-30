Fredrik Eklund Shares Incredible News: Jaw-Dropping Photo Captures Stunning New York Penthouse Views

Fredrik Eklund is one of the biggest real-estate agents in New York and he is often showcasing his success on Million Dollar Listing: New York and his social media accounts. It’s no secret that people overseas reach out to Fredrik because he is so successful and has some amazing contacts. Contractors trust him to sell apartments and they trust him to get the best possible deals for them. So when Eklund lands a brand new contract, he’s excited to show it off. This week, Fredrik announced that he had landed a new deal, which was one that made it to The Wall Street Journal.

According to a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund is now revealing that one of the amazing pictures he has shared on Instagram is not a rendering. It’s not a digital picture he has created for his clients so they can see the views they would be buying. This image is indeed a real photo, showing the amazing views that the buyer would get if he or she chose to purchase this penthouse apartment. Of course, the views are stunning, the ceilings are high, and the price is downright jaw-dropping.

This is a real photo. For the first time ever, the duplex penthouse at Madison Square Park Tower with 23' ceilings and 65 stories up in the air – is offered for sale at $48M. The most incredible 360' iconic city views I have ever witnessed. The Wall Street Journal just broke the story… and sold by yours truly. ???????? A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Over the past couple of months, Fredrik has been sharing some amazing updates on his social media. Eklund keeps getting impressive listings and he has been making lots of money. His team is continuing to sell and one can imagine that his husband is very happy for all of his success.

The two have started experimenting with a surrogate once again so they can become parents. Fredrik Eklund has always talked about becoming a father to a little girl and he seems determined and ready to make it happen again. After losing twins a few years ago, he was so devastated that he questioned whether he should even become a father.

Hopefully, Eklund will give an update on the pregnancy journey on this season of Million Dollar Listing: New York.

What do you think of Fredrik Eklund’s post about landing a huge deal? What do you think about the picture he shared on social media?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Ryan Serhant]