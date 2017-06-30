‘Bold And Beautiful’ Spoilers: Linsey Godfrey’s Return As Caroline Spencer On ‘B&B’ Coming, What’s The Scoop?

This summer has been a wild one on The Bold and the Beautiful, and spoilers indicate that there are plenty of twists and turns on the way. Thomas Forrester and Sally Spectra have really been heating things up, both in love and in business, but Caroline Spencer is about to return to town, and this will shake things up. What’s known so far about Linsey Godfrey’s return?

The last that Bold and Beautiful viewers saw of Linsey Godfrey’s character of Caroline, she had gone to New York with Douglas after her split with Ridge. Thomas spent time there with her, but when he returned to Los Angeles, he revealed that their relationship had not worked out. This came as a frustrating development for “Carmas” fans, as the build up to this romance had taken months and fans never got to see much of a payoff.

Those who had been anxious to see Caroline pop up again as Thomas and Sally grew close were disappointed to hear from Godfrey that she was pursuing other projects and did not expect to be back on Bold and Beautiful anytime soon. Luckily, things changed, and she recently revealed that she was back filming scenes again. Linsey told Soap Opera Digest that she hadn’t been expecting a call bringing her back, and it was both a shock and a pleasant surprise when it came.

Godfrey says she received overwhelming support from her co-workers upon her return and felt some jitters as she prepared to film again. How long will Caroline be back on Bold and Beautiful to shake things up? Unfortunately, spoilers hint that this may not necessarily be a long-term engagement for Linsey. It is said that she will be back for a few episodes, but the exact number has not yet been revealed.

There does appear to be a ray of hope regarding the length of Caroline’s stay in Los Angeles though. The news of Godfrey’s return to the Bold and Beautiful set emerged on May 25, and she just posted on Instagram indicating that she is still filming, more than a month after that initial news. Viewers feel certain that this storyline will cause conflict for Thomas and Sally as their romance heats up, but how much chaos will ensue? That much is not known yet.

The show has not officially released a beginning airdate for Caroline’s return, but Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that this storyline will kick into gear during the week of July 10. That tidbit was shared via Twitter alongside some other B&B spoilers and Godfrey retweeted the post, so it seems that Linsey’s run will begin in a matter of days.

How long will Bold and Beautiful keep Linsey Godfrey back as Caroline Spencer, and how will her return impact Thomas Forrester and Sally Spectra’s romance? Fans cannot wait for more spoilers regarding where this heads, and they hope that B&B will keep the actress back for an extended period of time, as she was sorely missed.

