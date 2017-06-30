Are Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Living Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Romantic Fantasy Life?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who met as cast members on That 70s Show, are two kids and a wedding ring ahead of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. But it does look like all Gigi and Zayn are going in the same direction as Mila and Ashton.

Gigi Hadid, a supermodel, and Zayn Malik, a recording artist formerly of One Direction, say they are very much in love. So, apparently, are Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher all seem to want the same things; normality, and romance. It may be hard for those not hounded by paparazzi, and who have never been pushed out on stage in front of a hundred thousand people to understand how much celebrity couples like Gigi and Zayn or Mila and Ashton treasure quiet moments together.

Star couples like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, or Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, really do struggle for those special tender moments of home and hearth. Perhaps less high profile people take those things for granted.

For Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, it is simply amazing to be able to whip up dinner together or watch TV as a couple after running a gauntlet of hungry reporters on the way home from work. For Ashton Kutcher kissing Mila Kunis without cameras is a huge reward.

Ashton Kutcher’s first kiss with Mila Kunis was a stage kiss on That 70s Show. While Ashton Kutcher thinks it is kind of cool now to have their first kiss “memorialized on a TV show,” at the time Ashton didn’t think it was right. Ashton was not sure the then 14-year-old Mila Kunis should have her first kiss be a stage kiss. Ashton Kutcher, quoted in Us Weekly, said it was “awkward.”

“It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal?’ I don’t know, and it was really awkward because I’m like a 19-year-old kid. She was 14! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was OK.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are in many ways like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Ashton, Mila, Zayn, and Gigi are all stars in their own right and their pairings could be called power couples, yet none of them are proud of that title, choosing instead to have a “normal relationship.” Zayn especially dislikes the term when speaking of his relationship with Gigi Hadid.

Zayn Malik explained his evening routine with Gigi Hadid to The Evening Standard. Saying they don’t often talk about their work or their fame. Gigi and Zayn just love the mundane stuff.

“When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s**t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”

Gigi Hadi and Zayn Malik, much like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher love being together. They share mundane chores like cooking and enjoy those times tremendously.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also try to keep things normal. Ashton really enjoys being a dad and playing with their kids.

Mila Kunis is really down to earth and thrifty, according to this from the Inquisitr. Kunis hasn’t let fame and fortune change her. Mila even made Ashton Kutcher buy her wedding ring on Etsy for $90. Their wedding too was thrifty.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seem to be unafraid to shell out money for jewelry and fashion. Gigi and Zayn are both involved in the fashion industry.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have their own clothing lines. Zayn Malik with Versus Versace and Gigi Hadid with Tommy Hilfiger. Still, Hadid and Malik are very down to earth in most ways. Kunis and Kutcher are as well.

Gigi Hadid is known for having wisdom beyond her years, Mila Kunis is known for her thrift and bohemian style. Gigi and Mila are both strong women with a lot of courage and character.

While Zayn Malik and Ashton Kutcher may not share as much in common, both are caught up in the romance of being with a lady who is her own person. Zayn says in this quote from Glamour he has the highest respect for Gigi Hadid.

“She’s a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She’s quite classy and that. She’s not, like, arrogant in any way. She’s confident. She carries it well. She’s cool.”

The same could be said for Mila Kunis. Mila is a strong and independent woman, and Ashton Kutcher also appreciates that about her. Mila Kunis is an expert with a gun. Miss Hadid is a boxer. These two ladies are both strong women.

Zayn Malik told the Evening Standard he and Gigi Hadid didn’t really think of themselves as a power couple. They aren’t together because they are both famous, Zayn Malik likes Gigi Hadid. Malik really loves the person she is.

“But I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple’. That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have an incredibly long history beginning on That 70s Show, but in those days Ashton Kutcher was 19, and Mila Kunis was only 14. Naturally, Mila had a crush on Ashton at first, but that soon wore off and the relationship became more of a sibling relationship as Ashton Kutcher told Us Weekly.

“[Mila Kunis] thought I was cute! At first, I think she thought that I was good-looking, and then shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her, because I was like a big brother. It was like, ‘He’s annoying because he’s always looking out for my best interest.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid never had that sort of situation. Malik and Hadid met mostly because Zayn wanted to meet Gigi. Malik saw Miss Hadid at a Victoria Secret party, and shy though he usually is, Zayn got up the nerve to ask her out, and she said yes.

Zayn Malik is notorious for avoiding those upscale meets and greets. Malik will slip out the back, even when he’s supposed to meet with important people. Gigi Hadid’s beau is a bit shy. Ashton Kutcher seems more outgoing. Ashton seems like a free spirit, as much as his wife.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik treasure their alone time. It is more than a little noticeable that Zayn gets nervous in public, when photographed on the streets Malik is obviously leaning forward, and clutching Gigi’s hand. Zayn Malik suffers from social anxieties, but his relationship with Gigi Hadid has helped a lot.

Mila Kunis told E Online that it wasn’t until years later when she spotted Ashton Kutcher across a crowded room that it was suddenly just like love at first sight. She started dating Ashton soon after in 2012.

“He just turns around and it was literally like if we were in a movie, the music would start playing. I think that he, for the first time ever, took my breath away.”

Zayn Malik likewise speaks of Gigi Hadid in glowing terms. It’s not usually her beauty he comments on though. Zayn often speaks of Miss Hadid’s intellect, sweetness, and personality.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s quest for normality seems to be echoed in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s relationship. Kutcher and Kunis have two homes now. Mila and Aston just bought a beach front property near Santa Barbara for about $10 million according to Fox News.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s new home may sound extravagant, but the house really isn’t, it’s just beach front in a very pricey area. California real estate prices are very out of line with the rest of the country. The six bedroom home is 3,100 square feet, with a classic farmhouse look. Mila plans to decorate it herself.

While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have put down firm roots in California with two homes there, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid travel the world. Gigi’s work as a model requires a lot of travel, and Zayn has to travel as well when he goes on tour.

Zayn Malik has a nice home in Los Angeles, and Gigi Hadid has a high rise apartment in New York, but the couple lives together nearly everywhere. Sadly though, at times Gigi and Zayn have to travel separately. It is times like those when the Gigi and Zayn have to be apart for work, and break-up rumors swirl in the tabloids, Gigi misses Zayn the most.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher seem to be passed that point in their lives. Living in two homes, the new one on the beach and another only 90 miles away in Beverly Hills according to Fox News, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have centered their lives near Los Angeles.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expected to become engaged soon. Gigi and Zayn are now officially living together and have been for a while.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher now with two small children in tow, have been there. Now though, with Ashton and Mila’s two-year-old daughter, Wyatt and infant son Dimitri new challenges face these new parents now both in their 30s.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis aren’t that different from other 30 something couples, well except for Ashton and Mila being one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

Will Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid settle down and have little ones some day, just like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis? Maybe it is too soon to say, but wedding bells have been strongly predicted according to Betway who place odds on such things. Betway placed the odds at 5/4 that Malik and Hadid will be next celebrity couple to be engaged in 2017. Read more in the Inquisitr.

For Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, the baby carriage followed their marriage pretty quickly. Will it be the same for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid both come from big families Zayn has three sisters, Doniya, Waliyha, and Safaa. Gigi has a sister Bella, a brother Anwar. Gigi also has two half-sisters and five stepsisters. Will Hadid and Malik eventually have several children of their own?

For Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid being in love and being famous has its challenges. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have met those challenges and are happily wed with two children.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, as well as Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, are still taking each other’s breath away while living their lives as normally as possible.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard and Stephen Dunn/Getty Images]