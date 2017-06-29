Luann D’Agostino Marriage: ‘RHONY’ Star Furious With Sonja Morgan For Reminding Her About Tom

Luann D’Agostino couldn’t be happier that she decided to marry Thomas D’Agostino after he was caught cheating on her. The entire cheating scandal played out on The Real Housewives of New York last year, and Luann was devasted after learning it was true. But it didn’t take long for her to forgive him, and she just didn’t want to hear about it anymore. D’Agostino already knew that both Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan had a past with him, so she just wanted to move forward and call Thomas her man.

According to her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York, Luann D’Agostino recently revealed that she’s tired of hearing Sonja joke about her past sexual relationship with her now-husband. Luann feels that Morgan is being completely disrespectful given that she’s now married to Tom. However, there is something humorous in the fact that she chose to marry D’Agostino, knowing that Ramona had gone on dates with him and that Sonja had slept with him on-and-off throughout a 10-year period. It would be ludicrous to think that she would never hear about their past ever again, especially while filming The Real Housewives of New York.

“What is up with Sonja and her disrespectful attitude towards my marriage? When we were at lunch at the Saint Andre Café with Ramona, why did she have to mention sleeping with Tom? How rude! She always says she’s just joking, but she’s been relentlessly sarcastic when it comes to my marriage to Tom. What is Sonja’s threshold for rudeness? I’d reached my limit with her and decided it was better to leave our lunch than to stoop to her level,” Luann revealed on her Bravo blog.

While out for lunch with the ladies, Luann D’Agostino completely lost her cool. She was not happy to be reminded that her friends had once slept with her now-husband. Of course, some people would argue that he has already slept with several women in her crowd, as he has been accused of cheating on her several times. D’Agostino doesn’t want to believe it, and she has hinted that she has no interest in seeing any evidence. As she told Bethenny Frankel last year, she doesn’t want to hear about him cheating on her.

Based on Luann’s Instagram account, it sounds like things are going very well between them. His jokes about being tied down in a marriage seem to have been just jokes. If he’s truly unhappy being married, he’s doing a good job hiding it. On the other hand, it can’t be fun for Luann to constantly hear bad jokes about her marriage from her friends and from her husband.

