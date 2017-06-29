Dorinda Medley Drunk On TV: Is Her Drinking Innocent Or Is She Taking It Too Far?

Dorinda Medley seems to be television gold when she gets something to drink. She gets a little tipsy and then she will say just about anything. In addition, Medley tends to slur her words, which makes her behavior even that much more entertaining to watch. Over the years while filming The Real Housewives of New York, Medley has gotten drunk a few times, and during a few speeches, Dorinda seems to have performed rather well according to her co-stars. And last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York didn’t disappoint.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorinda Medley is now speaking out about her behavior as a drunken woman on television, and she reveals that she doesn’t mind it too much. As she reveals, it’s not like people are calling the cops on her when she gets drunk. Instead, she just has fun with it, and she doesn’t mind watching herself intoxicated. Her Real Housewives of New York co-stars seem to love Dorinda’s behavior when she’s drunk. As Carole Radziwill revealed about Medley on last night’s episode, “she’s the gift that keeps on giving.” Even Bethenny Frankel was in tears over her behavior.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Dorinda Medley was asked about her behavior, and she hinted that she really didn’t care. However, she did issue an apology to her mother, revealing that perhaps her mother didn’t like to see her daughter drunk on television.

“Sorry, Mom,” Medley told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about her drinking, adding, “No, I think, you know what? Carole’s always saying, ‘Come on, get tipsy. You’re always more fun when you’re tipsy and stuff.’ And then I do it, and I look back. Listen, I’m semi-harmless, aren’t I? No one’s calling 911.”

Of course, Dorinda has been a great casting decision for The Real Housewives of New York. Fans have loved getting to know her and they respect her decisions, including her decision to date John Mahdessian without actually living together after five years together. Also, she’s always trying to do nice things for her co-stars, but they always seem to fall apart.

Some people may shudder at the thought that Dorinda has a drinking problem. While she does stutter when she’s drinking, no one has ever questioned whether she has a drinking problem. She clearly can’t hold her liquor very well.

What do you think of Dorinda Medley’s behavior? Do you think it is entertaining when Medley is drunk?

