Ramona Singer Drops Bomb About Tipsy Girl: Was She Supposed To Take Sonja’s Place?

Ramona Singer may appear to be a supportive friend, who wants the best for her closest friends. At least, this is what people to think on The Real Housewives of New York, as she’s trying to be there for her friends. This includes her friendship with Sonja Morgan. The two of them have been friends for years, but she can’t seem to be there for her friend. Last year, Sonja decided to launch Tipsy Girl, a business that was started by one of Singer’s former business partners, who wanted a Real Housewives of New York star to represent the brand.

Singer wasn’t at the lunch where Morgan hinted that Dorinda Medley had been approached to do Tipsy Girl. However, when Ramona learned of the explosive lunch, she simply said that she is tired of hearing about the same drama. But in her Bravo blog, Singer reveals that she was also asked to be the face of the brand. It sounds like Ramona was asked before Sonja, but when she turned down the contract, Peter decided to pursue Sonja instead. According to a new Bravo report, Ramona Singer is now dropping a bomb about how Tipsy Girl came to be.

“All of this Tipsy Girl feels like Groundhog day… the conversation just keeps on repeating. Just to clarify this, Peter, who I was a partner with at AOA, offered me a contract with Tipsy Girl. I never signed it. I was not interested for many reasons. This is old news and needs to be dropped by everyone! I love Sonja, but sometimes she does get confused about the facts,” Singer writes in her blog for The Real Housewives of New York.

It’s surprising to hear that Peter tried to contract Ramona Singer to do Tipsy Girl along with the other housewives. It’s uncertain what the order is, but since Ramona was already working with Peter on their restaurant venture, AOA, one has to think that she was asked first. Dorinda may have been asked second, and Sonja was the last person to be asked and she accepted the contract.

No word on how things are going with Tipsy Girl these days. Bethenny Frankel is probably happy that the company isn’t doing nearly as well as Skinnygirl, even though the two can’t even be compared. But Dorinda and Ramona may be happy that they didn’t sign on to do the contract, as it isn’t really a huge hit.

What do you think of Ramona Singer’s bombshell about her role with Tipsy Girl? Are you surprised to learn that Sonja wasn’t the first one to be asked?

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for iHeart]