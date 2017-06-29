Kourtney Kardashian Says She Fasts For 24 Hours, Only Drinks Bone Broth To Stay Skinny

Kourtney Kardashian is revealing the secrets of her insanely strict diet that only allows her drink water and bone broth for 24 hours.

Kourtney told fans about her detox diet in a new feature on her official app, where she revealed that she keeps in shape by fasting for 24-hours a week and keeps her body in “a state of ketosis” by only eating three very strict meals a day.

Revealing that she’s been following the extremely strict detox diet on and off for the past few months, People reported that the reality star detoxes for one day and then eats three meals a day which are low in carbs but high in both protein and fatty acids.

Kardashian told her app subscribers that her detox diet is so strict that she has can’t each much fruit when she’s in full-on diet mode and then has to wait between 14 and 16 hours after she ate dinner to have breakfast the following morning.

But it sounds like that 14 to 16 hours overnight is nothing for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

The mom of three also revealed in her app post that she takes even more drastic measures when it comes to the fasting part of her diet.

Kourtney told fans that she fasts almost completely for a 24-hour period during the detox, during which time she’s only allowed to consume bone broth and water.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, this detox is difficult,” Kourtney told her fans of keeping herself in shape and following her diet plan, admitting that she has to stay out of the kitchen during her detox days because there’s strictly no snacking between meals.

But while Kourtney’s very strict diet seems pretty crazy, there’s no doubting that it’s working.

Kardashian has been showing off her toned body in several barely there and thong bikinis over the past few weeks as well as giving fans a little more than they bargained for with a handful of completely naked photos she’s posted of herself across social media.

In addition to showing off her backside on Instagram in numerous butt cheek exposing thong bikinis recently – all of which caused serious backlash from fans – Kim Kardashian’s big sister also got completely naked for a risqué photo shoot during a vacation.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras were around to see the mom of three get completely naked and pose in a swimming pool for a professional nude photo shoot while on vacation in Costa Rica with her famous family members earlier this year.

Kourtney got completely nude and put everything on display for the cameras as she struck poses in the pool and then sat on a large rock while in the nude as her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and half-sister Kylie Jenner looked on and shouted encouragement to the star from the sidelines.

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian’s incredibly strict detox diet?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Manuka Doctor]