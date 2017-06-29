Amber Portwood Sex Tape: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Still Doing Adult Video Film Even After Matt Baier Split?

Is Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood still open to doing a porn movie despite her recent breakup with Matt Baier?

According to a recent report by Radar Online, Amber Portwood’s sex tape is still in the works, and she’s collaborating with Steven Hirsch, the founder and co-chairman of Vivid Entertainment, to make it happen.

Prior to her split with Baier, Portwood said that she had met with Hirsch to talk about a possible collaboration on a porn movie. It would have been an easy transition, owing to the fact that Teen Mom co-star Farrah Abraham had done it herself. At the time, the understanding was that Amber Portwood’s sex tape was supposed to star Matt Baier as well. But then they separated, and since then many have wondered if Amber would still consider doing porn without having Baier for a partner.

As such, Steven Hirsch told Radar Online that he would love to produce a sex tape featuring Amber Portwood “with or without Matt.”

Amber Portwood dumped Matt Baier — who claimed to have been sober for years — when she learned that he offered Xanax to Teen Mom co-star Catelynn Lowell. To make matters worse, Baier had been on the receiving end of cheating allegations. One time, Matt underwent a polygraph text on TMOG and failed, causing Amber to rail at him and call him a “motherf**cker.” Still, Amber categorically stated that she doesn’t believe Matt had cheated on her.

Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Breaks Down over Shocking Results of Fiancé Matt Baier's Polygraph Test https://t.co/CLWoXXhUsB — People Magazine (@people) June 27, 2017

Despite their split, Amber and Matt have remained close, and at times, acted like they are still together. So much so that they were able to film Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars together despite not being an official couple anymore.

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham, who worked with porn star James Deen on Back Door Teen Mom under Vivid Entertainment, put Portwood on blast for wanting to follow in her footsteps.

“So see why they hope to follow in footsteps of mine, the envy of them wanting to be me never fails, as I see it copying and following in my footsteps is a little old, like Matt is,” she told The Dirty.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Amber Portwood has stated that all is not over between her and Matt Baier, but added that he should be willing to change before she can entertain the notion of getting back with him.

“There’s a lot that needs to be worked on for us to even think of being together. He hasn’t been the best. He’s just met a person that doesn’t deal with his s–t. But he’s also met a person that he really is in love with and doesn’t want to let go.”

That said, it will be interesting how Matt Baier would take the news if he one day learned that Amber Portwood has been featured in a sex tape without him.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]