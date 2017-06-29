‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Troian Bellisario Joins E.P. I. Marlene King In Dishing On That Final A.D. Reveal

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Pretty Little Liars.

The series finale of Pretty Little Liars has left fans reeling after a seven-season mystery that has ultimately led right back to the beginning with the uncovering of A.D.’s identity, motives, and delusions. Now, as PLL fans react, some negatively and some feeling vindicated, Troian Bellisario shares her experience in helping I. Marlene King craft the ultimate reveal.

I. Marlene King Says All Roads Had To Lead To Alex Drake

Talking with The Wrap about the Pretty Little Liars series finale, King says she could think of no better way to end the series than by revisiting the relationship between the Hastings and the DiLaurentises. The two families were neighbors in the series, but their family bonds go even deeper and closer than that with a series of twin births that would ultimately tear their community apart.

When she went to actress Troian Bellisario with her idea for the final season of Pretty Little Liars, King says the actress, who has played Spencer Hastings from the very beginning, was excited about the dual role. Once the plot and the big reveal had been hashed out, Troian set to work to develop her new character, eager to make Alex Drake as believable as possible.

Ms. King says Troian spent a year in perfecting her British accent for the Pretty Little Liars twist, but, in the end, Bellisario was nervous that she hadn’t pulled it off.

“Yesterday [during the day], she called me to say, ‘Should I be worried? How’d it turn out?’ [Laughs.] And I was like, ‘You’re going to love it, you’re going to love it,'” King shared.

Troian Bellisario Reveals That Alex Drake Was Always Going To Be Pretty Little Liars‘ A.D.

Troian Bellisario revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Marlene had always had the idea for Alex Drake, though she says that concept didn’t evolve into a fully formed plot point until this last season. Up until Season 7, the Pretty Little Liars star knew there would be a character named Alex Drake and that she would be a twin sister to Spencer Hastings, but little else had been developed. As the last season of Pretty Little Liars loomed ahead, Troian urged King to flesh out that character for her, so she could deliver an authentic performance.

While Alex Drake does some pretty horrendous things in the series finale, Bellisario says her motives were always coming from a place of loneliness and wanting to feel love. After living a hard life, Alex just wanted to live Spencer’s charmed life.

Alex found that feeling of belonging with Wren, Archer Dunhill, and Charlotte, but Troian says Charlotte’s death at the beginning of the final Pretty Little Liars season changed all of that. Charlotte had been a real sister to her, so, when she was thrown from the bell tower in Rosewood, Alex felt like she had lost everything.

“That was when she started to have that obsession with Spencer, particularly because she was like, ‘Is this the sister that took my sister away? The person responsible for taking away the only family I’ve ever had?'”

In the end, Mona Vanderwaal wins the game, capturing Alex and Mary Drake. She traps them in a new dollhouse, where they’ll likely live out their lives. Troian Bellisario feels that was salt in the wound for Alex Drake.

“I think right now she’s just p***ed that somebody else won the game,” says the Pretty Little Liars star. “But it’s definitely the best way that that could have gone. She could be in a cell totally alone in jail but she’s with her mom in a pretty dollhouse.”

