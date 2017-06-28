Bethenny Frankel Films ‘Shark Tank’: Will Skinnygirl Owner’s Net Worth Skyrocket?

Bethenny Frankel is continuing to grow her personal brand beyond just The Real Housewives of New York. The massively successful business entrepreneur has been working behind the scenes to increase her personal net worth even more. Over the past couple of years, she’s been working hard on creating her Get Off My Jock line of products, which was inspired by the drama that happens on The Real Housewives of New York. But on a more serious note, Bethenny has also launched her own line of deli meats and healthy snacks under the Skinnygirl brand.

It sounds like people are paying attention to what she’s creating, as she’s now being invited on the Shark Tank set. Frankel shared some temporary stories on Instagram, sharing videos and photos from behind the scenes. On Instagram itself, she only shared one picture from the parking lot. According to a new Instagram post, Bethenny Frankel is in Los Angeles to film a few episodes of Shark Tank and if she decides to invest in a product idea, she may increase her net worth. Many of the sharks on the show have walked away with many lucrative deals, but others have not panned out at all.

This is where I like to park my ass. #SharkTank ???? A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Of course, Bethenny Frankel is great at marketing herself and what she’s doing. She’s a pro at social media and she always teases her fans about what she’s doing next. Her stint on Shark Tank may just be temporary, but one can imagine she may walk away with a deal. It is possible that the producers wanted a fresh face once in a while and created a temporary role for many sharks to join the crew. Based on Bethenny’s photos, it sounds like she will be sitting next to Mark Cuban, taking over for Daymond John. He was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer and could be taking some time off.

Sweet Lady #LosAngeles. Until we meet again. A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

No word yet on whether Bethenny Frankel decided to invest in a product or business on Shark Tank, but one can imagine she appreciates the opportunity to further her $100 million net worth.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel being on Shark Tank? Are you surprised that she’s ready to invest her money in growing her empire?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]