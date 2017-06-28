Rob Lowe Encountered Bigfoot While Filming ‘The Lowe Files’: ‘I Thought I Was Going To Be Killed’

Bigfoot is real — at least according to Rob Lowe!

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lowe claims he came face to face with the legendary woodland creature while filming his new paranormal investigative series, The Lowe Files, which premieres on A&E on Aug. 2.

“We had an incredible encounter with what locals call the wood ape, which is in the Ozark Mountains,” he told the outlet, before adding, “I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now.”

Asked if he was frightened during the encounter, Rob Lowe said it was terrifying.

“I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed.”

The Lowe Files features Rob and his sons, Matthew and John Owen, traveling to various U.S. locations in search of the paranormal phenomenon. Rob says that he grew up watching the classic Leonard Nimoy series, In Search Of, and often took his boys on hunts for ghosts, aliens, and–yes–Bigfoot while they were growing up.

“My boys and I were going to do this on our own and film it with our little cameras for a laugh,” Rob explained. “At one point I said, I bet someone will buy this and put it on the air.”

Coming this summer on A&E! My boys and I fulfill our lifelong dream of searching for freaky, unsolved phenomenon. Fun, funny and legit scary! #TheLoweFiles #SecretProject A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Mar 20, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

That “someone” turned out to be A&E, and the resulting show is a blend of Anthony Bourdain and Scooby Doo in tone, according to Rob.

But the formerThe West Wing actor says that, even though he believes he saw Bigfoot, he is also skeptical and accepts the results of each investigation on a “case-by-case basis.”

That said, The Lowe Files made Rob a big believer in ghosts.

“We captured some incredible [footage],” he said. “Our first episode is about poltergeists in one of the most notoriously haunted structures in America. Nothing is staged, nothing is trick-cut — no B.S. I believe there are probably ghosts out there.”

As for Bigfoot, which is also known as Sasquatch, Rob Lowe said viewers would have to wait until The Lowe Files‘ season finale to see the terrifying footage, but he did offer a sneak peek of the episode.

#birthday visit to where it all started. Thirty five years ago to the day. Passing the torch (or towel?) A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

“We’re 100 miles from the nearest town,” he said. “We spent 45 minutes on the most rugged, brutal mountain trails. It’s 1 in the morning. There are a lot of serious former military men with loaded weapons, then something starts approaching our camps that is defying their orders to stop and their warnings that [they were] armed.

Asked if The Lowe Files actually captured Bigfoot on camera, Rob was coy.

“I don’t want to oversell as a results-oriented show,” he said, “although we have incredible results.”

Do you think Rob Lowe actually saw Bigfoot? Have you ever had a paranormal encounter? Tell us in the comments below.

The Lowe Files premieres Aug. 2 on A&E.

[Featured Image by John Owen Lowe/Instagram]