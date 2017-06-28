‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For July: JJ Deveraux Arrested And Xander Cook Returns

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for July reveal that JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will be arrested. What charges will the young detective face? Also, get prepared for the return of Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). It turns out fans have not seen the last of him yet.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to She Knows, JJ will be arrested and charged with murder. It turns out that this will be due to his partner and girlfriend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) implicating him in the murder of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Later, she will feel guilty about suggesting JJ killed Deimos on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that she will go through hypnosis with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) to figure out what really happened that fateful night. Just because JJ is arrested does not mean that he is guilty of murder.

As for Xander, expect him to make another appearance in July. According to the Facebook page for Jason47’s Days Website, Paul Telfer‘s character will be seen again. The return was revealed in a comment on an unrelated post when a fan asked about Xander. It was suggested that Xander might have killed Deimos, but would that be too obvious? Executive producer Ken Corday previously teased that the identity of the murderer would be shocking and nobody will guess what the motive is.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for July include Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) getting caught in a lie. The whole reason she gets exposed is because of Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). This should make their relationship even more awkward than it already is. Also, expect Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) to confront Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) about her marriage to Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will plan a special surprise for Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) confesses something about Ava to Tripp (Lucas Adams). Will the truth about Ava’s murder finally be revealed?

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers for July? Did JJ kill Deimos or is he being falsely accused? What will happen when Xander returns to Salem?

[Featured Image by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Corday Productions]