With all of the reboots and reunions on Netflix and elsewhere, fans of Charmed are wondering why, considering that the original actors are interested, the show isn’t back on television at least with a movie or mini-series. But the creators behind the original series seem to be pushing a Charmed series or prequel with all new actors and none of the original Halliwells in any capacity. Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan have all said they are game, but nothing has come of it.

The original cast has kept in touch with fans by posting on Twitter and keeping everyone in the loop. Alyssa Milano was the first former Charmed star to tell fans that a reboot was planned with new actors playing the Halliwell sisters.

“Nothing has been confirmed. CBS is developing a reboot without the original cast. That’s all I know for sure.”

But even that setback hasn’t stopped Milano, Rose McGowan, and Holly Marie Combs from speaking out in support of a reboot. Some fans have asked about Shannen Doherty, who was in the original seasons of Charmed, but her character, Pru Halliwell, was killed off. But those diehard Charmed fans know that death hasn’t kept some characters from returning as ghosts, so anything is possible.

Early this year, a script was said to be in the works for a Charmed prequel, which wasn’t what fans wanted. Charmed enthusiasts have been pushing for more Charmed since Halliwell Manor closed its doors 11 years ago, but a prequel without the beloved actors was not what anyone wanted. The president of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, said that he would be reconstituting the “Power of Three” element but with new younger actors, but fans rebelled and got their way. Pedowitz realized that going forward without fan support would be a mistake. Charmed fans rejoiced about derailing the prequel on Twitter.

“#Charmed reboot delayed! We did it! @H_Combs#CharmedReboot #charmedprequel”

Holly Marie Combs loves her fans, including her Charmed fans, and she still attends events to meet them, including Wizard World 2017. Combs says that playing Piper Halliwell helped her make her mark in popular culture.

“It’s extraordinary. At this point, I can almost never see myself saying no to a con or a Charmed reunion because it’s so important to so many people I’ve already met personally.”

Combs says she is still in touch with the other Halliwell sisters from the Charmed series, and all of them are ready to go.

“I am still friends with them. It’s funny. I always say you go through these stages of life, when, you know, we acted like sisters.”

And like siblings, the Halliwell sisters from Charmed fought here and there, but that wouldn’t stop them from moving on with a Charmed reunion.

“We got along. We agreed. Sometimes we didn’t agree. We fought. We went to weddings. It was definitely like a real family (and) we were sort of bonded in that way. I think that bond is strengthened by how meaningful the show has been to so many people (and how) it just goes on in its own way.”

Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan all got involved in the production side of things and even directed episodes of Charmed.

When asked why she believes fans of Charmed are so loyal, Combs says that’s a no-brainer, because, from the start, the writing was the thing that impressed her.

“But at the same time, when I started Charmed, I realized it was well-written as well. While it’s not the type of show that is remembered during awards season, the execution was at a high level and that’s what fans remember.”

Do you think there will ever be a Charmed reunion or reboot?

