’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Star Danielle Has A New Boyfriend, Wants To Keep Romance Private

In the season premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Danielle Mullins revealed that she is currently in a relationship after her traumatic marriage with Mohamed Jbali. The controversial reality star said that she’s now moving on and even enrolled herself back to school.

“It’s been months since I’ve last seen [Mohammed] and I’m starting to move on from him. I’m going back to college, and I’m looking for a nicer home for me and my daughters. And I even have a new boyfriend.”

Who Is Danielle’s New Boyfriend?

Danielle revealed in the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 premiere that her new relationship is another long-distance one. But unlike Mohamed, the new guy lives in the same country around six hours away. Speaking in a confessional, Danielle was all smiles when she said that it has been a long time since she felt this happy.

Unfortunately for 90 Day Fiance fans, Danielle’s new boyfriend will not appear on the show this season. Speaking to Radar Online, Danielle said that she wants to keep her relationship private this time around.

“He doesn’t want the drama or to be on TV. That part of my life is private. I’m protecting him at all costs.”

Are Danielle And Mohamed Really Over?

Danielle and Mohamed’s relationship has been the most controversial among all 90 Day Fiance couples. Since appearing on the reality show’s second season in 2014, the couple also starred in the show’s first spinoff last year. Their continuing storyline: their on-again, off-again divorce drama.

The two were estranged almost immediately after getting married. Danielle caught Mohamed cheating many times, but she also has not been honest with him. Danielle set out to get an annulment so Mohammed can get deported back to Tunisia.

However, Mohammed begged her to file for a divorce instead and she agreed, in the hopes of staying friends. When Mohamed made it clear that he wants to be as far away from her as possible, Danielle broke down and now she’s back for revenge.

There have been a lot of OMG moments. Here’s a recap of Danielle and Mohamed’s journey…so far. #90DayFiance https://t.co/yoR8GEAqNn pic.twitter.com/0Vq6EesWik — TLC Network (@TLC) June 13, 2017

Feeling scorned, Danielle’s mission in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 is to get Mohamed deported at all cost.

“I’m moving on from Mohamed. But I want to show him he can’t treat someone like this and expect to get away with it.”

In 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2, Mohammed is seen trying to move on with his life. The 28-year-old Tunisian is now living in Florida and is working as a driver. However, the ghost of his past–a.k.a. Danielle–continues to haunt him.

“It’s hard for me to move on with my life because [Danielle] doesn’t want to live [sic] me alone.”

In one scene, Mohamed got served with annulment papers which sent him into panic mode. He decided to speak with Danielle again and convince her to change her mind.

Danielle & Mohamed's relationship has been a rollercoaster! Get caught up tonight at 8/7c during #90DayFiance: Our Continuing Journey. pic.twitter.com/eApyBO3vYF — TLC Network (@TLC) June 11, 2017

It was previously reported that Danielle did change her mind and withdrew the annulment case for the second time. According to reports, their divorce was finalized last March 22.

Did the two finally agree to reconcile and put the past behind? Will fans see them make peace on the show? 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 also follows the continuing stories of other couples: Loren & Alexei, Pao & Russ, Jorge & Anfisa, and Chantel & Pedro. The spinoff airs every Sunday on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC/Twitter]