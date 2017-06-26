‘World Of Warcraft’ Hotfix Addresses Tomb Of Sargeras Raid, Damage Adjustments Coming To Several Classes

Several encounters in the Tomb of Sargeras raid are different after a hotfix to World of Warcraft. The changes, which take effect immediately if possible, adjust the Sisters of the Moon, the Desolate Host, and the Kil’jaeden fights within the raid. The hotfix also offers players a new source of gathering Writhing Essences.

The Sisters of the Moon encounter is different in a few key ways. First, Captain Yathae Moonstrike will not target players’ pets with the rapid shot ability anymore. Additionally, multiple sisters, or all of the sisters, will not be active simultaneously after the update according to the official website. Fixes for staying in combat after the Desolate Host and Kil’jaeden’s positioning during his Bursting Dreadflame ability are also included in the update. Specifically, Kil’jaeden will no longer switch directions while firing the Bursting Dreadflame ability.

Not to mention, players will now receive five Writhing Essences for the first Legion Heroic dungeon they complete each day. The Illusion: Deathfrost item is now included in the Satchel of Chilled Goods rather than the Ice Chest, and the World of Warcraft hotfix also fixed an issue with Siege of Orgrimmar heirlooms. These updates are live now unless a client-side patch is required during normal maintenance.

In addition to the hotfix to World of Warcraft today, the regular maintenance will make a few adjustments to several of the game’s classes. Havoc Demon Hunters will find that all of their abilities will do two percent more damage. Demon’s Bite will do 46 percent more damage, and the damage element of the Demonic Presence ability will do seven percent more damage.

All Survival Hunter abilities are increased by four percent after the maintenance as noted on the official forums. Windwalker Monks will also find their damage improved as well. Windwalker Monks will receive over a two percent increase in ability damage alongside a 12 percent increase to the Fists of Fury ability. The upcoming maintenance will also lower Corruption and Agony damage for Affliction Warlocks by five percent.

The latest hotfix and upcoming maintenance for World of Warcraft come just weeks after patch 7.2.5. As the Inquisitr reported, the patch added the new Chromie solo scenario and made Black Temple Timewalking a possibility when Outland Timewalking begins again in World of Warcraft.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]