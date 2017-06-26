BTS Makes It to TIME’s ’25 Most Influential People On The Internet’ List

South Korean male powerhouse group BTS has reached yet another milestone in its storied career. After the incredibly successful launch of its latest album and an equally successful ongoing World Tour, the popular K-pop group has managed to acquire yet another award this year, earning a coveted spot in TIME Magazine‘s 25 Most Influential People on the Internet list.

TIME Magazine‘s Most Influential People list is conventionally dominated by the Western personalities, ranging from politicians, artists, celebrities and other people that have made a difference in their respective fields. This year, the prestigious magazine’s list of 25 Most Influential People on the Internet list featured huge names such as Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian and US President Donald Trump. BTS is the only K-pop group on TIME‘s list.

“Overtaking Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to spend 27 consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s ‘Social 50’ chart, which tracks popularity across different platforms, would be an impressive feat for any artist. In 2016, the so-called BTS Army propelled WINGS to No. 26 on the Billboard 200 — the highest-ever debut for a K-pop album — and earlier this year, they helped BTS win Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards.”

#방탄소년단 @ Singles (2017.1) A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:03pm PST

Overall, it appears that BTS’ strong social media presence and its massive virtual influence among its millions of ARMYs have helped the seven-man group earn the spot on TIME‘s list. According to a Soompi report, the acclaimed magazine largely based the list of Most Influential People on the Internet on each individual or group’s virtual presence and capability to drive news.

With this in mind, it was no wonder that people such as J.K. Rowling, whose tweets and political opinions are considered gold by many netizens, as well as Donald Trump, whose every move in social media met with massive media coverage, are part of the list. For K-pop fans, it was simply refreshing to see a humble group from South Korea take a spot on the magazine’s coveted list.

BTS has been on a roll since releasing its latest album, WINGS: You Never Walk Alone, earlier this year. Since the record’s successful launch, the seven-man group has embarked on an equally successful World Tour, with stops in the United States and other Asian nations. Currently, BTS is making stops in Japan as part of the group’s tour.

If rumors and speculations are any indication, however, BTS is not done with 2017 yet. According to reports, the powerhouse K-pop group would be making a highly anticipated comeback sometime during the second half of 2017.

[Featured Image by Big Hit Entertainment]