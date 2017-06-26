Kourtney Kardashian And Boyfriend Split: ‘She Broke His Heart’

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima have split. The couple reportedly called it quits after a few months of dating. Sources are revealing that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was having fun with the young model, but that he wanted something more serious.

According to Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have decided to call it quits. The mother of three allegedly broke the model’s heart after they were spotted together on vacation in Cannes. Bendjima reportedly told Kardashian that he was falling in love with her, but was crushed when the reality TV star revealed that she didn’t feel the same way about him. An insider claims that Kourtney loved the physical aspect of their relationship, but was unwilling to give Younes what he really wanted, which was a serious committed relationship.

“Kourtney broke Younes’ heart. While they were in Cannes he told her that he was falling in love with her, but she just wasn’t feeling the same way.”

The source went on to reveal that Kourtney Kardashian brought Younes Bendjima with her to Cannes to make Scott Disick jealous as he was seen partying with various women including Bella Throne, 19, and Sophia Richie, 18. However, Kourtney allegedly realized that the couple’s age gap was just too much and that she really couldn’t relate to his young, model lifestyle as a 38-year-old woman raising three children.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian’s close friends and family are now urging the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to find a man her own age to settle down with, and prefer that it is someone who has his own money and can handle the fact that she’s a mother.

However, Kourtney is reportedly trying to make up for lost time. Kardashian is said to want to live the single life for awhile longer after spending 10 years with Scott Disick. The insider reveals that Kourt is totally fine with “being a cougar” for now.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick is continuing to be seen out with many different women as he parties around the country. Scott was spotted with Bella Throne over the weekend as the two hit up hot spot 1 OAK for Lana Del Rey’s birthday party.

What are your thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima breaking up? Do you think she should date someone her own age?

