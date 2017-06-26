2017 NBA Awards Show: Live Stream, List Of Nominees, TV Shedule, Where To Watch

The first ever NBA Awards Show will happen on June 26, Monday as fans finally know who takes some of the most prestigious awards in the league. The 2017 NBA Awards Show is a new format different from what fans are accustomed to during the playoffs. NBA fans were able to vote for some of the awards as well as new ones, including best dunk, playoff moments, and more.

World-renowned artist Drake serves as the 2017 NBA Awards Show host while Nicki Minaj has a special performance for fans and players in attendance. Some of the biggest names in the NBA and the world are expected to appear and showcase their best wardrobe.

Fans who want to watch the 2017 NBA Awards Show can catch it live on television or online. It will be shown live on the TNT Network and via live stream at WatchTNT and NBA.com. It’s going to be held at the Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City.

Besides the usual NBA Awards, the Fan Awards were introduced and the winners are determined by fan voting on NBA.com and social media hashtags. The six categories in the Fan Awards are Dunk of the Year, Block of the Year, Game Winner of the Year, Assist of the Year, Top Performance of the Year, and Best Style.

Here is the list of awards and nominees for the 2017 NBA Awards Show:

Most Valuable Player

Nominees: James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook

The heated debate on which player will win the 2017 NBA MVP is going to end Monday. No disrespect to Kawhi Leonard, who is the best two-way player in the NBA, the winner of this award is going to be either James Harden or Russell Westbrook. Harden led the league assists and put up crazy numbers while Westbrook had an even crazier season as he averaged a triple-double and broke Oscar Robertson’s single season record for most triple-doubles with 42.

Rookie of the Year

Nominees: Malcolm Brogdon, Joel Embiid, and Dario Saric

Joel Embiid was the favorite to win Rookie of the Year early in the season but he only managed to play in 31 games due to injury. Dario Saric ended up leading the Sixers to a better record while Malcolm Brogdon was critical for the Bucks’ success this season. Saric had better stats but Brogdon made the playoffs with Milwaukee.

Sixth Man of the Year

Nominees: Eric Gordon, Andre Iguodala, and Lou Williams

Eric Gordon was the frontrunner to win the Sixth Man of the Year, but he tailed off once fellow nominee Lou Williams became his teammate after the trade deadline. Both Gordon and Williams have the stats to be named winners while Andre Iguodala did everything for the Warriors off the bench. According to Fred Kerber of the New York Post, Iguodala should win the award because of how important he is for the 2017 NBA Champions.

Most Improved Player

Nominees: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, and Nikola Jokic

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the breakout star of the 2016-17 NBA season, and there is no doubt that he is the Most Improved Player of the Year. Rudy Gobert made leaps in becoming the best defensive center in the NBA while Nikola Jokic is arguably the best passing big man in the league today, but they are going to lose to the “Greek Freak” on Monday.

Defensive Player of the Year

Nominees: Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, and Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is the best two-way player in the NBA, Rudy Gobert led the league in blocks while Draymond Green led the league in steals, per ESPN. Leonard had a down season defensively so it might come down to Gobert and Green. Gobert was the defensive anchor for the Jazz, and Green was the heart of the defense for the Warriors, capable of defending positions one thru five.

Coach of the Year

Nominees: Mike D’Antoni, Gregg Popovich, and Erick Spoelstra

Mike D’Antoni proved everyone wrong by taking a Dwight Howard-less Rockets to the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. D’Antoni made Harden into an MVP again but people cannot discount Gregg Popovich, who is the best head coach in the NBA today and probably in history. On the other hand, Erick Spoelstra managed to turn around the Miami Heat’s 11-30 record into 41-41 at the end of the season.

Other awards include Executive of the Year, Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year, Sportsmanship Award, and the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. The 2017 NBA Awards Show will also announce which players are going to be part of the All-Rookie Team and All-Defensive Team. The All-NBA Team was announced during the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

[Featured Image by Sue Ogrocki/AP Images]