Jessica Biel Uses Social Media To Bond With Working Moms

Actress Jessica Biel lives a busy lifestyle from acting to running her own businesses and investing time in important charities, yet parenting her son, Silas Randall Timberlake, with husband Justin still has to be a priority. With so much going on, it’s no wonder Ms. Biel sometimes feels exhausted by the day to day obligations, which is something she recently shared in an Twitter post.

Jessica Biel Connects With Working Moms On Social Media

As InStyle shares, Jessica lives a busy life. The actress recently finished filming a television event, The Sinner, for USA Network and, when she’s not acting, Biel is running her child friendly restaurant, Au Fudge. In between, Jessica cares for two-year-old Silas, taking him with her on errands and spending time making his childhood as happy as possible.

All of that takes a toll, something Biel shared in a recent Twitter post.

“SPOTTED! In her natural state, notice the slack jaw, deep sleep and palpable fatigue of this creature,” Ms. Biel cleverly wrote in the caption. “Yes, it is a working mom.”

Even with nannies and daycare to alleviate a portion of her parenting burden, Jessica reveals that even Hollywood stars sometimes get run down by daily obligations.

Working Moms Sympathize With Jessica Biel On Twitter

Biel isn’t alone in feeling frustrated over living a hectic life. Refinery 29 shares responses from Jessica’s Twitter followers, women from all walks of life able to understand the plight of a working mom. Among the responses Jessica’s post inspired, one woman shared that she usually fell asleep just like Biel, during her long train commute home from work.

Another working mom added that in her case, she’s usually sleeping so heavily that she often drools, while yet another said that she relies on cans of Red Bull to keep her going throughout her day.

This wasn’t the first time Ms. Biel spoke about naps, though, previously, The Sinner star spoke of Silas’ naps instead of her own. Jessica said her favorite time to spend with Silas is just after he awakes from one of his catnaps.

“He’s sort of looking around and you sort of creep up and look over the crib and he looks up and he goes,” Ms. Biel said with a happy sigh. “Just a gummy mouth, no teeth, just a big smile, happy that you’re alive and you’re just looking at him. That’s probably the most magical.”

The Sinner, starring Jacob Berger, Adrienne Lovette, and Jessica Biel, debuts on Wednesday, August 2 on USA Network.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]