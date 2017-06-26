Jinder Mahal Defends WWE Championship Against Shinsuke Nakamura At Everett, Washington Event

For the second night in a row, WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal was in action putting his title on the line. It was no easy opponent on his second night either, as “The Modern Day Maharaja” would battle “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura. Just a night before, Mahal had to take on Raw roster member Seth Rollins who was filling in as Nakamura’s replacement in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The latest SmackDown Live house show took place in Everett, Washington on Sunday evening. In the main event, fans were treated to the newest stars of the blue brand with former “jobber-turned-champion” Jinder Mahal defending his strap against one of the legends of the wrestling ring in Nakamura per F4WOnline. The Singh Brothers were also on hand at the Everett WWE event to provide outside assistance for the champion, including the duo telling the crowd to quiet down as the fans kept chanting for Nakamura prior to the match. The WWE posted to their Instagram with a photo of Mahal at the event. There was also a Facebook live video posted on their page to show fans a bit of the entrance, before closing down the live feed.

It’s been a slow build so far for Nakamura, but his popularity is clearly already there with the fans. His addictive theme song continues to be sung by fans after his arrival to the ring. In addition, there was plenty of outrage by WWE Network subscribers when Baron Corbin attacked Shinsuke ahead of the Money in the Bank ladder match, leading to a late entry for “The King of Strong Style.”

As mentioned, Nakamura was not part of Saturday night’s show in Vancouver, but “The Architect” Seth Rollins was there. While the match ended in disqualification without Rollins winning the WWE Championship, “The Kingslayer” got some sweet revenge. Rollins smashed Mahal through a table set up in the ring which seemed to make the fans happy to have seen it.

As far as Mahal’s upcoming plans, there’s been WWE rumors of a returning “Punjabi Prison Match.” It’s unknown if this match will involve Randy Orton once again or a new opponent. Other rumors have indicated that John Cena’s return will lead to a title shot against Mahal, or it’s possible that Shinsuke Nakamura is going to get into that contender spot in the near future.

[Featured Image by WWE]