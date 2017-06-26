‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Chris Harrison Share First Photo From Mexico As Filming For ‘BiP’ Season 4 Resumes

The cast and crew for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise are back in Sayulita, Mexico and filming has resumed. Although there were numerous reports that production would begin again this weekend, host Chris Harrison made it official with an Instagram photo.

Harrison, 45, didn’t reveal which cast members have already arrived in Mexico. Instead, he shared a photo of the Paradise production crew setting up their cameras and gear at the Playa Escondida beachfront resort.

“Almost Paradise,” Chris captioned the Instagram pic, perhaps signaling that the drama fans love to watch is about to get started — again. (Note: Chris has since taken the photo down, but replaced it with a photo below that shows him with a member of the production crew.)

Of course, one can only hope production doesn’t have to stop again, like it did when Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson’s on-camera hookup led to a sexual misconduct investigation and brief hiatus for the cast and crew.

Filming for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise will be extended through July 5, one week later than previously scheduled.

Almost everyone from the original cast is either back in Mexico or will be arriving soon. However, E Online reports that Corinne Olympios was not asked to return to the show. There are multiple reports that state that DeMario Jackson has turned down ABC’s offer to come back for another shot at finding love.

The crew loves it when my Mexican wrestling alter ego "El Rey De Rosas" comes out and I start attacking them. And yes, of course I wrestle in a suit and tie! A post shared by Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Amanda Stanton has confirmed that she headed back to Paradise on Wednesday, June 21. here are unconfirmed rumors that she’s hoping to reconnect with Wells Adams who has replaced Jorge the Bartender this season.

In addition to Amanda, the rest of the original cast is rumored to be back in Paradise, including Robby Hayes, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Alex Woytkiw, Derek Peth, twins Haley and Emily Ferguson, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick Bevenutti, Diane Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera.

Who else is in Paradise — or heading there soon? The list is long — guys and girls from previous seasons of the Bachelor and Bachelorette will be arriving over the next week to appear on various episodes.

And that includes at least seven guys from Rachel’s season of the Bachelorette. ABC has not released their names because their eliminations have yet to air.

However, if you can’t wait to find out, scroll down for details about the guys who will be looking for love after getting dumped on this season of the Bachelorette.

Warning: Spoilers for Bachelorette Season 13 ahead.

In addition to DeMario (who may not be coming back), at least one of Rachel’s guys was in Mexico before production was halted. Dean Unglert, who makes it to the final four on Rachel’s season and, according to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Dean found a love-interest during the first few days of filming.

According to Reality Steve, six other guys who were dumped by Rachel Lindsay are either in Mexico now or will be showing up soon. Fans can expect to see Brady Ervin, Jack Stone, Iggy Rodriguez, Kenneth “Diggy” Moreland, Matt Munson, and Alex Bordyukov appear on various episodes this season.

Watch Bachelor in Paradise starting August 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

