Jamie Foxx Hints At A Split From Katie Holmes, As He Talks About The ‘Tough’ Dating Scene

While neither Jamie Foxx nor Katie Holmes have ever admitted to a romantic relationship, their fans have pretty much accepted the fact that they have been a pair since 2013. Now, amid rumors that the romance has soured, Foxx talks about his recent return to the dating scene and finding it changed, since he was last an eligible bachelor.

While Foxx still isn’t admitting anything in relation to his romance with Katie Holmes, ABC News reports that the Baby Driver actor is returning to the dating scene after some time away. In fact, Jamie reveals that the dating scene has changed, since he was last free, and he says he’s found it harder to put himself out there.

One reason may have to do with the younger generations of singles, which is something Foxx says he was confronted with, during a recent night club visit. While Foxx has retained a youthful appearance, he admits that he is feeling his age, especially in meeting single women.

“I was at a club the other night and a group of girls shouted my name,” says 49-year-old Foxx. “I was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ and they said, ‘We go to school with your daughter!’ You have to be so careful.”

Even when he’s not running into friends of his 21-year-old daughter Corinne, Mr. Foxx shares that younger women are taken aback by his age.

When he’s not braving the dating scene, People shares that Jamie spends his free time with his daughters, spending much of that time with his seven-year-old daughter, Annalise Bishop. Foxx says Annalise really eats up the fame and attention that comes along with her father’s successful acting career.

Foxx recalls that he took Annalise along for a ride, when the actor was loaned a Rolls Royce. The father and daughter put the top down and cruised around Los Angeles for the day, which delighted the young Ms. Bishop.

When the duo arrived at Soho House, Jamie insisted that they put the top back up on the Rolls Royce, but that didn’t sit well with Annalise. Foxx recalls that she shouted out their arrival, drawing the kind of attention Mr. Foxx had hoped to avoid with the top on the Rolls.

That hasn’t stopped Jamie Foxx from bringing Annalise to Hollywood events. In fact the actor brought both Annalise and Corinne to the premiere of his latest film, Baby Driver. The Foxx family turned heads by arriving in a $2 million Bugatti Veyron.

