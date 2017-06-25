Johnny Depp’s Managers Knew He Abused Amber Heard According To Legal Documents

Johnny Depp’s legal problems continue to grow as new revelations about recently released records indicate that his manager was aware of the actor’s violence against Amber Heard. The records further indicate that Depp tried to cover up evidence of abuse on one occasion. This comes in the same week in which we learned that the same records suggest that, despite his claims to the contrary, Johnny was fully aware of the dire state of his finances.

Depp’s former managers at The Management Group (TMG) say that staff and security personnel who worked at the star’s home communicated with Joel Mandel, Johnny’s former manager, about his abusive behavior against Heard. The legal documents, obtained by People, state, in part, that,

“[Joel Mandel, one of the managers,] was informed well after the fact through communications with various house staff and security that Depp had been extremely volatile and had sometimes ‘gotten physical’ with Heard.”

The documents further indicate that Mandel was made aware of an incident in or around 2014 in which Johnny violently kicked Amber. This incident was made public during the couple’s divorce when Entertainment Tonight released a string of texts between the actress and Depp’s assistant in which his assistant referenced him kicking her and apologized for his behavior. Documents indicate that he “pressured and berated his assistant” to publicly challenge the authenticity of the text messages. Johnny described the messages at the time as false, saying they were Heard’s way of extending her 15 minutes of fame.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, records indicate other deceptive behavior by Johnny Depp, including a description of an incident when authorities were talking to him about a significant family matter. TMG states that he consciously lied during that conversation in a manner they believe shows a “marked lack of concern for certain serious family issues.” And when approached by TMG about financial matters also related to what they call significant family issues, Johnny told them to stay out of his affairs.

Depp and Heard met on the set of Rum Diaries in 2011 and married in 2015. Amber filed for divorce on May 23, 2016 and on May 28 was granted a restraining order against Johnny on the grounds that he had been abusive throughout their relationship, the latest incident being on May 21. She provided witnesses to the alleged incident as well as photos she says were taken following Depp’s last attack on her.

