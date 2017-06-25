Kristen Stewart Breaks Dating Cycle Since Robert Pattinson With Girlfriend Stella Maxwell

This time last year, Kristen Stewart was getting back together with her ex-girlfriend Alicia Cargile, after her affair with French actress-singer SoKo. In fact, the Hollywood actress spent the majority of 2016 dating around, hopping from one girlfriend to the next. This has been her trend ever since she broke things off with Robert Pattinson, her co-star from the Twilight movies.

But it looks like the 27-year-old actress is ready to settle down. Since the end of 2016, she has been seen with Stella Maxwell, a Victoria’s Secret model hailing from New Zealand, and they have been inseparable since. Many thought that this would also be a fling, like the ones Kristen had with St. Vincent and SoKo, but it looks like Stella is here to stay.

With summer in full swing, Kristen and Stella have been seen out and about more often. With some of her movie duties out of the way, the actress has been making time to spend with her girlfriend.

“They’ve been dating on and off since May last year,” reported the Daily Mail. “And Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have been going from strength to strength ever since, with rumours of the pair moving in together recently emerging. Pictured hand in hand leaving The Groucho Club in London on Monday night, the 27-year-old actress and her supermodel girlfriend, also 27, looked happier than ever.”

Because of their busy schedules, as a highly requested model and actress, they have fit their dating life around the exotic places they need to be. Kristen and her girlfriend have been seen in Savannah, Los Angeles, Milan, London and, of course the city of love, Paris.

Stella Maxwell arrives in Paris with girlfriend Kristen Stewart https://t.co/esbXEmNK9L — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 16, 2017

Just because they have been seen together, it does not mean that they are ready to put their relationship in the public sphere. While Robert Pattinson, Kristen’s ex, has brought his fiancee FKA twigs to Met Gala many times, the actress has decided to exclude Stella Maxwell from her red carpet responsibilities.

In turn, Stella makes sure not to include her famous girlfriend on her social media accounts, choosing instead to promote her fast-moving career.

Thank u to my love @rowanpapier ❤️ A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Despite the fact that Twilight actress keeps her romantic life to herself, she has spoken out about her sexuality to major publications, becoming a voice for young lesbian and bisexual couples.

“The whole issue of sexuality is so grey,” she said to the Guardian. “I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it.”

[Featured Image by Alastair Grant/AP Images]